It is only three weeks, but the MVP conversation is already starting to pick up for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Dan Orlovsky recently went on the Pat McAfee Show and noted that he thinks that no quarterback is playing as well as Brock Purdy.

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy gets MVP Praise Early in 2026

“No quarterback in football is playing as well as Brock,” said Orlovsky. “The offense gets to excel with the way that he is playing. He also has so many off-script plays that get overlooked so often.“

"There's no quarterback in the NFL that's playing as good as Brock Purdy right now..



The San Francisco 49ers offense is so fun to watch" ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive https://t.co/i6ecc7BMmk pic.twitter.com/qB7hsCtbpE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 28, 2026

McAfee went on to make the case for Purdy to be in the MVP conversation.



“This might be Purdy's year of winning it,” said McAfee on the MVP conversation. “All he has done is continue to dissect and beat the hell out of defenses. Brock Purdy is playing on another level right now.”

We're seeing M-V-Purdy right now..



He's been on fire to start the season #PMSLive https://t.co/5f2x5S6x6n pic.twitter.com/ypR4PGY4nB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 28, 2026

Purdy is currently second in completion rate amongst qualified quarterbacks behind Geno Smith. He is eighth in yards, but second in yards per attempt, behind Lamar Jackson. His issue is that the 49ers score touchdowns so quickly that he does not throw the ball enough to get a lot of yards.

He leads the NFL in touchdowns with nine and only has one interception, giving him the best TD-to-INT ratio in the NFL. It is easy to make the case for Purdy.

It is just as easy to poke holes in the competition so far. The Los Angeles Rams are a good defense and will have strong performances this season. However, their travel plans to Australia have been scrutinized heavily. Even Sean McVay said they were not smart.

Then, they faced the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. The two rank in the bottom five in efficiency. Part of that is because they played the 49ers, but the defenses have struggled in their other games as well.

They gave up 24 to the Chiefs at home and allowed Kirk Cousins and the Las Vegas Raiders to score 27. The Cardinals were aided by an injury to Ladd McConkey in Week 1 and then allowed 31 to Drew Lock and the Seattle Seahawks in the following week.

So, while Purdy has been lights out and the tape does not lie, he also should have been able to dominate these opponents. The real test will come in Week 4, against a talented Denver Broncos unit.