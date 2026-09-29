The Case for and Against Brock Purdy's MVP Candidacy Through 3 games
In this story:
It is only three weeks, but the MVP conversation is already starting to pick up for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Dan Orlovsky recently went on the Pat McAfee Show and noted that he thinks that no quarterback is playing as well as Brock Purdy.
San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy gets MVP Praise Early in 2026
“No quarterback in football is playing as well as Brock,” said Orlovsky. “The offense gets to excel with the way that he is playing. He also has so many off-script plays that get overlooked so often.“
McAfee went on to make the case for Purdy to be in the MVP conversation.
“This might be Purdy's year of winning it,” said McAfee on the MVP conversation. “All he has done is continue to dissect and beat the hell out of defenses. Brock Purdy is playing on another level right now.”
Purdy is currently second in completion rate amongst qualified quarterbacks behind Geno Smith. He is eighth in yards, but second in yards per attempt, behind Lamar Jackson. His issue is that the 49ers score touchdowns so quickly that he does not throw the ball enough to get a lot of yards.
He leads the NFL in touchdowns with nine and only has one interception, giving him the best TD-to-INT ratio in the NFL. It is easy to make the case for Purdy.
It is just as easy to poke holes in the competition so far. The Los Angeles Rams are a good defense and will have strong performances this season. However, their travel plans to Australia have been scrutinized heavily. Even Sean McVay said they were not smart.
Then, they faced the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. The two rank in the bottom five in efficiency. Part of that is because they played the 49ers, but the defenses have struggled in their other games as well.
They gave up 24 to the Chiefs at home and allowed Kirk Cousins and the Las Vegas Raiders to score 27. The Cardinals were aided by an injury to Ladd McConkey in Week 1 and then allowed 31 to Drew Lock and the Seattle Seahawks in the following week.
So, while Purdy has been lights out and the tape does not lie, he also should have been able to dominate these opponents. The real test will come in Week 4, against a talented Denver Broncos unit.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley