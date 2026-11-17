The main reason the San Francisco 49ers allowed the Dallas Cowboys to make it a close game in the end was because of their defense, specifically their pass rush.

It was underwhelming against the Cowboys. They failed to make it difficult for Dak Prescott. He was only sacked once, and that sack was because he ran out of bounds with Dre Greenlaw in pursuit.

Prescott was pressured only 16 times on 54 dropbacks. The 49ers’ pass rush has been underwhelming in the last two games despite Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner returning. But this game, especially, was eyebrow-raising.

Bosa, Buckner, Osa Odighizuwa- someone, anyone- should’ve made at least one play with the Cowboys needing to pass often in the fourth quarter. Yet no one stepped up. Despite that, the 49ers aren’t hitting the panic button.

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97), defensive tackle C.J. West (99) and defensive end Keion White (56) in the first quarter during the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Obviously, we didn't get any sacks, but I thought we affected the quarterback,” Kyle Shanahan said on Monday via conference call with reporters. “I thought we hit him. I thought we wore down as the game went. I wouldn't have said it was a bad pass rush game by any means if I never watched the fourth quarter.

“But, by the time we got to the fourth quarter, I thought we had a chance, it was 38-19 with like nine-and-a-half minutes to go, and I thought we had a number of chances to get them off the field. Everyone had their moments in that, but then I thought we really died out and the pass rush disappeared. I thought all 11 did, but mainly our D-Line.”

Translation: The 49ers’ pass rush was adequate until they couldn’t maintain the fast pace of the game by the fourth quarter. They were all running on an empty gas tank.

That can’t be helped, especially when the Cowboys are moving fast. The 49ers couldn’t rotate and keep their best players off the field if they wanted to. But Shanahan isn’t excusing his pass rushers. He knows they need to be better if they want to go far this year.

“We’ve got to be able to finish better. We’ve got to clean some stuff up. I thought there were some times that we did rush them real well and Dak [Prescott] did a good job getting rid of it. Sometimes they had some chippers that we need to rush better on because we didn't get there at all. But, for the whole part of the game we’ve definitely got to do better.”

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