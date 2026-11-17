It hasn’t been the most encouraging performances from Nick Bosa in the San Francisco 49ers’ last two games.

He’s lacking the significant impact that we’re accustomed to seeing from him, which can be attributed to rust. Bosa missed five games due to a calf injury, undoing all the momentum he was building up for himself.

He still hasn’t notched a sack this season and has only recorded 12 pressures. It gets to a point where you have to wonder if Bosa is rusty or if he’s lost a step. If you asked Kyle Shanahan what he’s seeing from Bosa, he’d say that he isn’t worried about him — yet.

“I see Nick working his way back. I think that he has a number of plays that look just like Nick and I think he's had a few plays that doesn't,” Shanahan said. “I think Nick's ready to go and I think he's definitely affecting the quarterback and doing some good things out there.

“But, Nick's going to get better the more he gets back with us. He's taken a lot of time off with his injury. He had a lot of time off before that, going into Australia with his injury over the summer and everything like that, or from last year, so he hasn't gotten to play a lot of football.”

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) runs the ball against San Francisco 49ers defensive line Nick Bosa (97) in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Translation: Bosa is performing well despite all of the setbacks in the last four months, but the 49ers will need him to find his groove soon. They could’ve used high-level Bosa in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.

That is a moment where he’d take over in the past. But he, along with the other defensive linemen, failed to rise to the occasion. Given what Shanahan said, it’s only a matter of time before Bosa can return to his elite form. He’s still encouraged by what he sees from Bosa.

“I still see a guy out there who's a top pass rusher, who does a lot of good things,” said Shanahan. “He's got to handle the majority of the chips, which doesn't give him as many opportunities on the edge. But, I'm not worried about Nick. Nick's going to get better each week and he’ll eventually get there.”

It’s good that Shanahan is giving Bosa some grace with all the time he’s missed. But only so many more games can pass by without Bosa being significantly impactful before the 49ers start to truly worry.

If he can’t make his mark at least a couple of times before the regular season ends, they will feel extreme worry internally. For now, they’ll hold out hope he hits his stride in the next several games.

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