The 49ers Could Make Significant Changes to their Starting Offense

For the past few seasons, the 49ers' offense hasn't evolved much. But that could change this year.

Clearly, Mike Evans will change things when he's healthy. He's a much different player than Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk, and will greatly improve the offense in the red zone. But Evans might not be the only new addition to the starting lineup.

First, the 49ers must decide which wide receiver should start opposite Evans -- Ricky Pearsall or rookie De'Zhaun Stribling. Pearsall has a leg up in the sense that he's entering his third season in the league and knows the 49ers' system.

But Pearsall and Evans were the two worst receivers in the NFL last season in terms of yards-after-the-catch over expected. They don't complement each other. And Pearsall isn't a particularly effective blocker on the perimeter.

That's why Stribling just might beat out Pearsall to be the starter opposite Evans this season. Stribling is an excellent blocker, unlike Pearsall, plus Stribling is at his best when he's running with the ball in his hands. He complements Evans and would have a greater impact on the anemic running game than Pearsall, who's a bit of a one-trick pony. He's a good route runner, but he doesn't offer much else, he has just three touchdowns in two seasons, and he's ineffective if he's less than 95 percent healthy because his game is based completely on speed and finesse.

If neither Pearsall nor Stribling steps up this offseason, don't be surprised if the 49ers sign Deebo Samuel. He's still a free agent, and he probably would be interested in reviving his career under the coach who made it.

Second, the 49ers could have a new starter at tight end.

Obviously, George Kittle will start when he returns from his torn Achilles tendon, which could be as early as Week 1. But who will start next to him?

For nine years, that player has been the fullback, Kyle Juszczyk. But now, he's 35 and playing on the final season of a two-year, $7.5 million contract. Next year, he won't be on the team.

This offseason, the 49ers gave backup tight end Jake Tonges a two-year, $8 million contract, which means they're paying him more than Juszczyk.

Tonges is 27 -- he's just now entering his prime -- and he's a much bigger receiving threat than Juszczyk ever was. Whenever Kittle missed time last season, Tonges stepped up and caught lots of passes.

Strangely, Kittle and Tonges played just four snaps together last season. Based on the extension the team just gave Tonges, expect him and Kittle to play together frequently this season. And that's bad news for Juszczyk, who simply isn't the blocker he used to be.