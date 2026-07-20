Why Reuniting With Deebo Samuel Makes Zero Sense for the 49ers

It seems adding Mike Evans and De'Zhaun Stribling this offseason wasn't enough for the San Francisco 49ers.

At least, that is how Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle make it look. Both of these star players have hinted at their desire to see Deebo Samuel reunite with the 49ers.

Now, it probably isn't because they feel like they need another receiver. Rather, their love and respect for Samuel is what is driving them to recruit him.

Whatever their reasons, it makes no sense for the 49ers to reunite with Samuel. None at all. There shouldn't be any urgency to bring him back either.

Why it makes zero sense

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver position is set for the 49ers. With training camp around the corner, this is their time to see if the vision they have for the position will come to fruition.

Of course, that won't be finalized until actual games are played. But training camp and the preseason are where the 49ers will gain clarity on what they have at wide receiver.

They already know what they have with Evans and Ricky Pearsall. All they need from Pearsall is for him to stay healthy. Reps aren't a big issue for them.

The receiver they will need to see perform is Stribling. Re-signing Samuel will steal some, if not a good portion, of his reps away.

That is the biggest issue with adding Samuel. He is going to steal reps from a few players who need it. Players who can actually fit into the 49ers' long-term plans.

That isn't Samuel. Not anymore. If he were, then they wouldn't have traded him to the Washington Commanders over a year ago.

And speaking of the Commanders, why don't they want to bring Samuel back? Why has he remained a free agent this long? I'll tell you why. He isn't good anymore. He's never been a good pure wide receiver.

Samuel has always needed a role tailored to him, which is why he was a perfect fit with the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan could do that with him without any struggle.

Maybe that's a good reason for the 49ers to bring him back because the 49ers are the only team that can get the best out of him. But what does his best even look like now?

Samuel has lost some speed and isn't particularly explosive anymore. He's not going to give any offense a decent chance of delivering the home run play.

His best days are behind him, and that is where the 49ers and their fans should leave him. In the past.

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