Why 49ers' De'Zhaun Stribling Has No Shot at Offensive Rookie of the Year

Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling was a polarizing draft pick made by the San Francisco 49ers.

It has nothing to do with his talent. Stribling is certainly a solid player, but it's where the 49ers drafted him that makes it an issue.

Nevertheless, the 49ers saw something in Stribling. If he can be a key role player in his rookie season, he will begin to prove the 49ers right for drafting him.

That is probably what led CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani to name Stribling as one of his sleepers to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season.

"No one expected De'Zhaun Stribling to be the sixth wide receiver off the board, as he was CBS Sports' WR19 in this class," wrote Dajani. "However, I trust John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, and they clearly wanted this prospect."

Trusting in Lynch and Shanahan when it comes to a skill player taken on Day 2 is insane, but that's beside the point. Stribling has no shot at being the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Why Stribling won't win the award

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) runs for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most realistic scenario for him this year will be if he can be a key role player. That is more than enough for him to be valuable this year, and it's also the most the 49ers will use him.

In an offense that has Mike Evans, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Ricky Pearsall (if healthy), Stribling isn't going to be featured a lot.

It's not like Shanahan has proven to entrust rookies that much. Now, he usually is a lot stricter with rookie or young running backs. He's more open to the receivers.

Maybe it's because Shanahan was one himself in college. He used Deebo Samuel a bunch in 2019 during his rookie season, but that was also out of necessity. They didn't have anyone else.

That isn't the case in 2026. They have several other options they will rely upon before calling Stribling up. Maybe this year that will change, but there's zero pattern in the 49ers' history that says otherwise.

I envision Stribling tallying around 30 catches this year and over 300 yards with a few touchdowns. That's not bad for a receiver who is a fifth option in an offense.

I'd bet Stribling makes a handful of catches on critical downs as well, like third down. The same way that Jauan Jennings was used in the past.

Stribling's usage will be the reason he has no shot at winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Other rookies around the league will be relied upon way more than he is.

And unless a bunch of injuries pile up again like last season, which is what led Dajani to pick Stribling as a sleeper, he won't sniff winning the award, let alone be a finalist.

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