The 49ers Could Still Draft a Tackle After Extending Trent Williams

After two months of dragging it on, the San Francisco 49ers have finally come to an agreement with Trent Williams on a contract extension.

"There's a buzz in the building, the players are back, it's the first day back for phase one. But, there's a buzz because what Trent means to this place. So, we're very excited," said John Lynch.

With Williams locked in for 2026 and 2027, there's no need for the 49ers to draft an offensive tackle with the 27th pick. They can place all of their focus elsewhere.

However, I wouldn't be so quick to rule out an offensive tackle in the first round for the 49ers. It's still a sensible move for them to take one if the right prospect, like Caleb Lomu, is there.

First round tackle is still an option

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Whenever the 49ers decide to hand over the starting reins at left tackle to another player, that player cannot be a rookie. That would be immense pressure and possibly derailing for the offense.

The only other options for the 49ers would be to trade for someone again, as they did with Williams, or splurge on a free agent. Rather than go through that, they can take an offensive tackle now.

Let's say Lomu is the player there for them at No. 27; he would sit one or two years behind Williams. That will allow him to hone his craft until the 49ers move on from Williams.

And I mention one year because there's no telling whether Williams will call it a career after 2026. Right now, he thinks he won't, but you never know. There's always that chance.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) enters the field prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In any case, the 49ers have a chance to draft a prospect with impressive physical skills. Lomu is great in pass protection and solid as a run blocker, but he does need polishing.

That is where he will benefit from not being thrown into the fire immediately. Besides, he will get playing time regardless. Williams always misses time, which will be a great experience for any rookie.

And if the day comes that Williams suffers a serious injury, the 49ers will feel some comfort knowing they drafted Lomu or some other prospect. It is for that contingency that adds value in drafting a tackle.

Once Williams hangs up his cleats, the 49ers will not have to scramble to find his replacement. Williams' replacement will already be on the roster, making the transition a seamless one.

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