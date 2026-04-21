The 49ers Could Still Draft a Tackle After Extending Trent Williams
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After two months of dragging it on, the San Francisco 49ers have finally come to an agreement with Trent Williams on a contract extension.
"There's a buzz in the building, the players are back, it's the first day back for phase one. But, there's a buzz because what Trent means to this place. So, we're very excited," said John Lynch.
With Williams locked in for 2026 and 2027, there's no need for the 49ers to draft an offensive tackle with the 27th pick. They can place all of their focus elsewhere.
However, I wouldn't be so quick to rule out an offensive tackle in the first round for the 49ers. It's still a sensible move for them to take one if the right prospect, like Caleb Lomu, is there.
First round tackle is still an option
Whenever the 49ers decide to hand over the starting reins at left tackle to another player, that player cannot be a rookie. That would be immense pressure and possibly derailing for the offense.
The only other options for the 49ers would be to trade for someone again, as they did with Williams, or splurge on a free agent. Rather than go through that, they can take an offensive tackle now.
Let's say Lomu is the player there for them at No. 27; he would sit one or two years behind Williams. That will allow him to hone his craft until the 49ers move on from Williams.
And I mention one year because there's no telling whether Williams will call it a career after 2026. Right now, he thinks he won't, but you never know. There's always that chance.
In any case, the 49ers have a chance to draft a prospect with impressive physical skills. Lomu is great in pass protection and solid as a run blocker, but he does need polishing.
That is where he will benefit from not being thrown into the fire immediately. Besides, he will get playing time regardless. Williams always misses time, which will be a great experience for any rookie.
And if the day comes that Williams suffers a serious injury, the 49ers will feel some comfort knowing they drafted Lomu or some other prospect. It is for that contingency that adds value in drafting a tackle.
Once Williams hangs up his cleats, the 49ers will not have to scramble to find his replacement. Williams' replacement will already be on the roster, making the transition a seamless one.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN