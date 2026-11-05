49ers Could Use Brandon Aiyuk Even If They Won’t Admit It

Things are going to get awkward on Friday if Brandon Aiyuk shows up at the 49ers facility.

The social media monster from the Summer has finally filed for reinstatement, which is what he should’ve done four months ago. In any case, Aiyuk is finally reawakening his NFL career.

He’ll get to rejoin his 49ers teammates for the first time in over a year before this entire soap opera began. Aiyuk is probably excited, but you can’t say the same about the 49ers.

“I have no expectation. Kind of moved on with that mentally and everything,” Kyle Shanahan said on Aiyuk’s pending return. “Doing kind of how I talked to you guys two months ago. Nothing's really changed for me.”

Shanahan also left the door open for Aiyuk to play for the 49ers this year. However, given his tone, he was saying that from a technicality standpoint. But the reality is, the 49ers could use Aiyuk.

They won’t ever admit that, but they know they could. I’d even argue they need him. The 49ers have already shown that they’re looking to trade for a wide receiver.

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It’s why they tried to reunite with Jauan Jennings before he rejected them. Rather than giving up draft capital, they would surely love to have their former All-Pro receiver join them.

Their wide receivers are hurt. Mike Evans is dealing with Achilles tendinitis. There’s no telling when he’ll be back, how he’ll look when he’s back, or if he’ll remain healthy for the rest of the year.

Deebo Samuel has a “carnitas” hamstring injury, so he’ll always be under the microscope for any aggravation. Demarcus Robinson is returning from a high ankle sprain, which is sweet.

But he’s not of Aiyuk’s caliber. In case anyone forgot, Aiyuk is a crisp route runner who can shake off defenders in coverage and find the soft spot in the zone. He'd slide in as the 49ers’ second-best receiver.

Of course, there’s no telling what Aiyuk will look like. Maybe he’s nowhere near the same player he was before he tore his ACL. That’s totally on the table. But ACL tears aren’t as detrimental as they were 20 years ago.

Plus, Aiyuk is still young. He’s only 28 years old. I’d bet that he's closer to his 2023 form than a massively regressed version. He could solve one of the 49ers’ issues instantly and be a hero again.

However, there’s no chance that’s happening. The bridges have burned with all the disrespect that Aiyuk has thrown at the 49ers over the Summer. There’s no going back.

But that doesn’t change the fact that they could use him, even if they’ll never admit it.

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