Why the 49ers Might Be Done Trading for Players

Trading for DeForest Buckner was incredible move made by the San Francisco 49ers.

They reunited with a player who was integral to their first Super Bowl appearance under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch in 2019 at a crucial position.

Plus, the 49ers didn't have to give up much to acquire Buckner. A fourth-round pick did the trick, which means the 49ers still have quality draft capital to make another move.

A wide receiver or an edge rusher (preferably) would be the positions they should target. They've already shown their hand by wanting to add a receiver after Jauan Jennings denied them.

Another move is likely on the horizon. However, the 49ers might be done trading for players. It's a reality 49ers fans should start to accept.

Why the 49ers might be done trading

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch (right) chats with head coach Kyle Shanahan on the sideline before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's start with trading for a wide receiver, since the 49ers want to do that. They went after Jennings. That move can indicate a few things.

The 49ers wanted another familiar player to help them (shocker). Jennings isn't a significantly impactful player, but he does improve the offense, especially since he'd need little time to integrate.

It also wasn't going to cost the 49ers much to acquire Jennings had he been okay with the trade. They probably aren't looking at big-time receivers because of the cost and acclimation.

Not to mention that there isn't a premier receiver to go after. Garrett Wilson, who has been discussed a bunch by fans and pundits, isn't a legitimate trade option.

I think it's safe to say they're looking for value options, not difference-makers. That's going to be rough for them since several teams are desperate for a wide receiver.

That will only drive up the cost to acquire one, meaning the 49ers need to overpay. Speaking of overpaying, that's what they'll need to do for Khalil Mack.

The Los Angeles Chargers have given zero indication they wanna move him, or any one for that matter, despite being a dumpster fire.

Any time a team is digging in its heels on a player, a significant trade package is required to get them. Again, I don't think the 49ers are into that.

Nov 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once you get beyond Mack, who else is there to trade for? That's assuming the 49ers even view an edge rusher as a need.

Now that they have Buckner, they might believe he's the key to unlocking their defensive front. Plus, they're banking on Nick Bosa returning at some point.

Bosa and Buckner will free up Romello Height, and he was already flashing in the last few games. He was always best suited as a complementary player, not a lead.

Height is their acquired edge rusher since Buckner and Bosa will free him up tremendously. That's how they can view it instead of forcing a trade.

The same goes for the wide receiver position. Instead of overpaying or trading the farm for someone like Wilson, they can wait for their injured players to return.

The moment they went after Jennings, they proved they weren't going after a top-notch receiver. They just wanted depth.

The 49ers have the right attitude about trying to make another trade, but it's clear that a blockbuster is unlikely and that they won't force one. The market isn't great.

There's no 2023 Chase Young trade to make, nor a 2019 Emmanuel Sanders one. Trading for Buckner might end up being their only move.

And that's okay.

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