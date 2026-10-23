49ers DC Raheem Morris Sounds Off On Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.

One big advantage the San Francisco 49ers will have on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons is Raheem Morris.

He was Atlanta’s head coach for the last two seasons before being relieved of his duties. Morris will have amazing insight on how to game plan for the Falcons, especially quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Morris was one of, if not the top advocate in the Falcons drafting Penix No. 8 overall in 2024. Naturally, Morris was asked about Penix and the process of drafting him over two years ago.

Morris sounds off on Penix

Jun 11, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and head coach Raheem Morris on the field during Minicamp at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Loved the kid, loved everything about him,” said Morris. “The personality, who he was, the thrower. We were in the business of looking for that guy that can take over for the franchise quarterback, had been through some quarterback purgatory and didn't want to go back in that realm.”

Penix missed the first two games of the season. The Falcons looked like they were going to be a dumpster fire all year based off of those two games. However, Penix returned and got the Falcons back on track.

In four games, he’s thrown for 944 yards, six touchdowns, one interception, and has a passer rating of 106.0. This is the best Penix has looked since he was drafted, which isn’t shocking for Morris to see because he’s healthy.

“When he has been healthy, he's had some explosive games, even as a rookie. I can still see him going into the D.C. game and find a way to get us into that game, make us some big-time plays in order for us to go to overtime,” he said.

“And as he started the season last year, had some ups and downs, had some probably more ups than downs, and now you've seen him have a couple really big ups since he's been back and been back in that lineup and changed that team completely. So, it's been pretty cool to watch.”

I’m sure Morris feels very proud of how Penix has looked. The player he believed in to push for the Falcons to draft him No. 8 overall doesn’t go away overnight.

“He's back healthy and he's probably everything that you thought and hoped for as far as being a play-action passer, a guy that can push the ball down the field, can make all the throws, go through the whole process. Just one of those guys that I have a lot of appreciation for and love for.”

But on Sunday, he’ll aim to make it a nightmare for Penix. Morris should know all of Penix’s strengths and weaknesses. That’ll aid him tremendously in curating the perfect defense to help lead the 49ers to victory.

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