49ers Draft Profile: Edge Rushers by Round

Edge, the 49ers' perennial need. They are positioned well for an edge at 27, trading back, or with pick 58 in the second round. What they can’t afford is to wait on edge until they pick in the late 4th; by then the talent is gone. Unless the Niners acquire a 3rd round pick in trade, I believe edge will be one of the first two picks.

John Lynch has said throughout the off-season that pass rusher is the team’s biggest need. He’ll have plenty to choose from, but this draft lacks two-way edges that provide impact defending the run and rushing the passer. The added wrinkle this year is Raheem Morris will be looking for pass rushers who can drop back into coverage for the 3-4 and in five-man fronts.

First Round – 27

Gone: Arvell Reese, David Bailey, Rueben Bain Jr., Keldric Faulk.

Malachi Lawrence (UCF) 6-4/253

A pure pass rusher with one of the draft’s deepest bags of pass rush moves and counters. He’s also one of the best closers. 40 pressures, 7 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and top five in the class in true pass rush win rate at 36%. 4.52 speed with a 40 vertical. The concerns are a too high 23.3% missed tackle rate and a lack of tackles period; he can get washed out in the run game. The Niners hosted him for a 30 visit.

Akheem Mesidor (Miami) 6-3/259

Fast get-off, powerful upper and lower body, violent hands, pro level rush moves and counters. He plays an aggressive game with a high motor. Huge production with 67 pressures and 13 sacks on a talented line. However, his health and age are a concern. Foot surgery on torn ligaments, plus shoulder surgery. He’s 25 and won in part on power against younger opponents. He’s a risk reward pick. He met with the 49ers at the Combine.

T.J. Parker (Clemson) 6-4/263

He has the physicality to stop the run and penetrate. Dane Brugler of The Athletic points out that nearly a third of Parker’s career tackles were behind the line of scrimmage. Good hand usage, high motor, 42 pressures with six sacks. That’s a drop from 2024 when he had 11 sacks. Parker lacks acceleration and hasn’t developed counter moves. His slower burst off the line may get a veto from Niners defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

Second Round – 58

If the Niners trade back from 27 into the early to mid 2nd round, that’s a sweet spot at edge. Wait until 58 and many of the edges they hoped would fall are off the board.

Gone: Zion Young, Cashius Howell, R Mason Thomas, Gabe Jacas, Dani Dennis-Sutton

If the Niners are looking for a speed rusher that can drop into coverage, they have two good choices here, but only brought one of them in for a 30 visit, signaling their preference.

Jaishawn Barham (Michigan) 6-3/251

A converted outside linebacker, he has the instincts for pass coverage and defending the edge, with explosive get-off and closing speed to rush the passer. Michigan lined him up everywhere. 21 pressures, 3 sacks, This was his first season playing edge, he has a learning curve ahead of him, had six false start penalties. A good, not great, tackler with a 17.6% missed tackle rate, plays with a high motor. He needs to add core strength. Had a 30 visit with the 49ers.

Keyron Crawford (Auburn) 6-4/253

Similar athletic profile to Barham with the same traits but more production, 43 pressures with 5 sacks and 12 QB hits. Auburn trusted his pass coverage so much that they occasionally used him in the slot; he had the 3rd most pass coverage snaps in the class. He lacks lower body power and relies on his speed; his missed tackle rate is too high at 24.4%.

Derrick Moore (Michigan) 6-3/257

More of a pure pass rusher than the hybrids above. Moore is one of the best in the class at converting speed to power. He runs a 4.65, has 34-inch arms, and plays with smart hands. 41 pressures, 11 sacks, and a true pass rush win rate of 36%, top five in the class. The downside is that he lacks power. Only 20 bench reps and easily washed out against the run, he may need to start as a designated pass rusher, not a three-down player.

4th Round – 127, 133, 138, 139

Gone: Romello Height, Joshua Josephs, Max Llewllyn

No one is worth drafting here. Edge isn’t close to BPA in the late 4th, guys with upside but holes in their traits and one-dimensional games. Caden Curry of Ohio State, Anthony Lucas of USC; these are career backups, not starters. Nadame Tucker of Western Michigan has great stats, but against lesser competition that he beat with physicality as a soon-to-be 26-year-old playing younger small school opponents.

Sleeper

If the Niners deal back into the 5th, there is one sleeper that fits well.

Trey Moore (Texas) 6-1/243

Undersized 4.54 speed rusher with big hands that he uses to win. 27 pressures and 3 sacks. The second most pass coverage snaps in the class at 181.

Prediction: Jaishawn Barham (Michigan) at 58.