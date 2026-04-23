49ers Draft Profile by Round: DT and LB

The Niners brought in two defensive tackles for 30 visits, but neither aligns with their picks; they’d require trades. Linebacker can use an upgrade, but probably loses out to other roster priorities.

Defensive Tackle

After spending two early picks on defensive tackles last year, I can’t see the Niners using a 1st round pick this year. In the late 2nd-early 3rd, Tyler Onyedim of Texas A&M came in for a 30 visit, but he’s projected at 65-75. A 6-3/292 penetrator with 3.5 sacks this year and 9.5 tackles for loss, he has big hands, 34+ arms, a high IQ, and positional versatility across the line.

The Niners also invited Missouri’s Chris McClellan but he’s mocked in the 110s, and their first 4th rounder is at 127. He’s 6-3/313 with an 83-inch wingspan and uses that length effectively with 8.5 sacks in two years. He had 27 stops this year (tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage). He plays with high pads and relies on power, needs technique work.

Trades can put either one in play, but as of now, they fall between the cracks.

4th Round - 127, 133, 138, 139

Gracen Halton (Oklahoma) 6-2/293

Explosive off the line and as a finisher with 30 pressures and five sacks this year. His athleticism was highlighted by his 36.5 vertical, which led the class. Dane Brugler of The Athletic notes that Alabama center Parker Brailsford called Halton the toughest defender he faced due to the fast get-off and quickness. Halton plays low and gets skinny through the line. He’s best used as a designated rusher on passing downs until he adds more power.

Albert Regis (Texas A&M) 6-1/295

A penetrating run stuffer with 4.88/1.72 speed, he batted 8 balls in 2024. Stacks and sheds well, high IQ recognition, a dog in run D. The problem is limited explosion and no pass rush bag, only one sack this year. He’s NFL ready in the run game, but not on passing downs.

Kaleb Proctor (Southeast Louisiana) 6-1/291

High productivity, albeit against lesser competition, with 40 pressures, nine sacks and a win rate over 20% on pass rush sets. Sawed off at 6-1 but with long arms at 33, fueling his success. Explosive with great acceleration, but his lack of size will be more of a limiting factor in the NFL.

Halton should get consideration in the 4th, particularly given a need for more interior pass rushing. However, his run game limitations may lead the Niners to pass.

Onyedim is an ascending talent, but I don’t see the Niners using 58 on him. McClellan is more realistic if they are willing to bundle picks to move up in the 4th. If a defensive tackle is not selected by the 4th round, the value within the late 4th isn’t there. A trade back could create an opening; otherwise, it may be UDFA or post-draft free agency.

Linebacker

Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw have it locked down if they stay healthy. Nick Martin is likely do not open until 2027. Dee Winters is good, but not great. The rest of the LB room is limited vets. There’s a clear need for a young impact linebacker, but there are so many team needs that I expect they’ll pass on the position in the draft.

If they pick a linebacker, Kendal Daniels of Oklahoma came in for a 30 visit; he’s projected to go in the 6h round. A former safety, Daniels has the size and speed at 6-5/242 with 4.76 speed to cover tight ends. He’s also an excellent blitzer with 33 pressures and 6 sacks over the last two seasons. A team captain with a high motor and special teams experience. He falls to the 6th due to a 20% missed tackle rate and poor angles in coverage. If the Niners trade one of the late 4th picks to move back, Daniels is a likely target in the 6th.

My sleeper is Wade Woodaz of Clemson, a 6-3/236 outside LB with an 80-inch wingspan and 4.52/1.55 speed. A playmaker with eight PBUs, a pick, 40 stops, and three forced fumbles in the last two seasons. Good closing speed, special teamer. He drops due to playing out of control and a lack of technique. A late round ball of clay pick.

Prediction: No DT or LB taken unless trades are made for the necessary picks to draft their target players.