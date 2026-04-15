Why the San Francisco 49ers are Interested in DT Chris McClellan

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly using one of their 30 pre-draft visits on Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan. What does he bring to the NFL, and how would he fit with the 49ers?

Where Chris McClellan translates to the NFL

McClellan has great size and experience in the SEC. He has played both the one- and three-technique and posted six sacks last season. McClellan can get a good burst and is at his best when battling with his hands and fighting with power. He can come into the NFL as a rotational rusher with minimal deficiencies.

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Where Chris McClellan must improve in the NFL

His initial burst is strong, but his feet can get choppy, and he struggles to maintain the same level of power. He wins with his initial burst and power and struggles to find anything after that, often leaving his pad level high.

NFL Comparison for Chris McClellen

The best NFL comparison from a size and style perspective would be Abry Jones. Jones was mostly a rotational defensive lineman but also started 52 times over an eight-year career. He was strong against the run, gave a little pass rush help, and was a reliable, complementary piece on the defense. This is probably what you will get from someone like McClellan. He has power, he knows how to win with his hands, but his athletic upside may not blow you away to the point where he is a consistently known pass rusher or a starter-caliber run defender.

Does Chris McClellan fit with the San Francisco 49ers?

McClellan is going to squarely be in the fourth round conversation for the 49ers. He goes around pick 119 on consensus mock draft boards, and the 49ers have four picks in that range from 127 through 139. At any of those four picks, there is a real chance that McClellan would be the best player available on their board.

As a fit, he could come in year one and compete for snaps. He would initially be the fourth man in the interior group behind Osa Odighizuwa, Alfred Collins, and CJ West. West may present more upside as a run defender, but McClellan may bring more initial pass rush burst than West, who is thicker and squattier.

So, West could back up Collins, and McClellan would be more in line to get snaps behind Odighizuwa. It is not a bad fit in the fourth round.