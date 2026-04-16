5 Best Defensive Line Fits for the 49ers in the 2026 NFL Draft
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The San Francisco 49ers have shown an interest in drafting a defensive tackle, potentially with one of their fourth-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. If they are going to add to the room, they are going to want a depth piece who can aid CJ West as the back-ups to Osa Odighizuwa and Alfred Collins. They may be looking for a higher floor than ceiling. Who are some of the best fits?
Chris McClellan, Missouri
The 49ers are using one of their 30 pre-draft visits on McClellan, so there is obviously some interest there. It makes sense because this is exactly the style of player that they would like. He has adequate size and burst, but his main attraction is that he can win with power through his hands. This brings a high-enough floor. Some of his traits point to a ceiling, but he can join a rotation right away.
Darrell Jackson, Florida State
Jackson is a traditional run-stopping nose tackle. He has length and power, but may not bring the pass-rushing upside that was found in McClellan. He is a bit repetitive when comparing his profile to CJ West, so they may look for a little more burst next to him. However, we know that he would fit the type of player they look for.
Kaleb Proctor, Southeast Louisiana
This is a bit more of a swing for the fences. He is a taller, leaner build and has a little more burst than some of these other options. Dane Brugler of The Athletic mentioned that he has a Kobie Turner-type build. He is going to see a big jump in competition, so his year one impact may be more minimal than others, but he is the type of player who could sit and eventually replace Odighizuwa.
Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
Benny would be a look into Raheem Morris switching up his style defensively. He is in more of a tweener role and could play up and down the defensive line. If they need someone to take more 5-technique snaps because they want to run more 3-4 looks, this may be their best option. Still, he does have some burst and could slide into the 3-technique spot.
Grace Halton, Oklahoma
Halton is undersized, but he knows how to use his leverage and his hands, so there is a good chance he gets on the field right away. That helps with depth, and his athletic upside flashes real potential down the road.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley