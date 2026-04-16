5 Best Defensive Line Fits for the 49ers in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have shown an interest in drafting a defensive tackle, potentially with one of their fourth-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. If they are going to add to the room, they are going to want a depth piece who can aid CJ West as the back-ups to Osa Odighizuwa and Alfred Collins. They may be looking for a higher floor than ceiling. Who are some of the best fits?

Chris McClellan, Missouri

The 49ers are using one of their 30 pre-draft visits on McClellan, so there is obviously some interest there. It makes sense because this is exactly the style of player that they would like. He has adequate size and burst, but his main attraction is that he can win with power through his hands. This brings a high-enough floor. Some of his traits point to a ceiling, but he can join a rotation right away.

Darrell Jackson, Florida State

Jackson is a traditional run-stopping nose tackle. He has length and power, but may not bring the pass-rushing upside that was found in McClellan. He is a bit repetitive when comparing his profile to CJ West, so they may look for a little more burst next to him. However, we know that he would fit the type of player they look for.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kaleb Proctor, Southeast Louisiana

This is a bit more of a swing for the fences. He is a taller, leaner build and has a little more burst than some of these other options. Dane Brugler of The Athletic mentioned that he has a Kobie Turner-type build. He is going to see a big jump in competition, so his year one impact may be more minimal than others, but he is the type of player who could sit and eventually replace Odighizuwa.

Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

Benny would be a look into Raheem Morris switching up his style defensively. He is in more of a tweener role and could play up and down the defensive line. If they need someone to take more 5-technique snaps because they want to run more 3-4 looks, this may be their best option. Still, he does have some burst and could slide into the 3-technique spot.

Grace Halton, Oklahoma

Halton is undersized, but he knows how to use his leverage and his hands, so there is a good chance he gets on the field right away. That helps with depth, and his athletic upside flashes real potential down the road.