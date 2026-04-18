49ers Draft Profile: Wide Receivers by Round

After signing Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, it wouldn’t appear that the 49ers need to pick a wide receiver in the first round of the upcoming draft. But this is Kyle Shanahan’s team, and the history speaks for itself.

Shanahan’s affinity for receivers is feeding the latest rumor: that opposing GMs are mocking wide receivers to the Niners in their draft prep. ESPN’s Matt Miller says the Niners are “heavily connected” to taking a WR at 27.

So, if Shanahan does go receiver, what are his options by round?

First round – 27

Gone: Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon.

KC Concepcion (Texas A&M) 5-11/196

The fastest from zero to sixty in the draft, giving him an advantage in release off the line, separation and YAC. Excellent vs. man coverage on isolation routes, but he’s weak in zone and has a hands problem with a drop rate at 6.7%. Shanahan will value his versatility as a receiver, running back and punt returner, adding much-needed speed.

Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana) 6-0/196

The best in years at breaking tackles, he has a forced missed tackle on 31% of his receptions. Excellent contact balance and football IQ reading the field, money hands with a drop rate of 4%. Same 40 as Concepcion, slower 10 and needs work on separation. The 2nd best receiver in run blocking. Not expected to fall to 27.

Denzel Boston (Washington) 6-3/212

A big X with great hands that can score in the red zone like a tight end. The best run blocking WR in the draft. Ducked 40s at the Combine and his pro day. His lack of speed and lateral movement give him trouble in releases, separation, and YAC.

Second round – 58

Gone: Chris Bell, Germie Bernard, Malachi Fields

De’Zhaun Stribling (Ole Miss) 6-2/207

A size-speed receiver with 4.36 speed, matching acceleration and excellent hands. He plays with power, is a strong run blocker, and carried defenders on his back. Has some shake to break free on the line and in YAC with 12 forced missed tackles. Popular for 30 visits, had to turn teams down because he was booked up. Dane Brugler of The Athletic says Stribling is now top 64. He may not last to 58.

Antonio Williams (Clemson) 6-0/187

High IQ receiver with excellent hands, good, not great, athleticism. What he lacks in acceleration and top-end speed, he makes up for with moves and smarts. Doesn’t play to his 4.41 40 time. Only 10 bench reps are a red flag; by comparison, Ricky Pearsall had 17. That will impact his blocking and release from the line. The Niners met with Williams at the Combine.

Zachariah Branch (Georgia) 5-9/177

The nephew of Raiders’ Hall of Famer Cliff Branch, with similar speed at 4.35. Given his size, his plays are manufactured. 25% of his routes were screens, the highest rate in the country. The majority of his catches were behind the line. Fast acceleration to top speed. Worked on his drop rate and cut it to 2.4%. Surprising strength with 20 bench reps. The concern may be he’s too short for Brock Purdy to find consistently; Jacob Cowing is a similar size and can’t get on the field.

Ted Hurst (Georgia State) 6-4/206

Size-speed with a 4.42 40, once he has a step, he maintains that gap. 34 catches of 20 or more yards, albeit against inferior opponents. While he’s capable of making the difficult catch, he had a high drop rate at 9%. Limited route tree, nearly 14% of his routes were slants, the highest in FBS. Needs to add more strength, but a willing run blocker. 58 is a little high for him, but the drop in talent from 58 to the 4th round is steep.

Fourth round – 127, 133, 138, 139

Gone: Chris Brazzell II, Bryce Lance, Deion Burks, Skyler Bell

I think they pass on: Colbie Young (character flags), Malik Benson (deep threat only), Ja’Kobi Lane (size but not strength, can struggle to separate), Reggie Virgil (height but no playing strength), Kevin Coleman (small size and strength without elite speed).

Kendrick Law (Kentucky) 5-11/203

Explosive and creative to get off the line and separate, he maintains his 4.45 speed out of breaks. Phenomenal hands, one drop all year. Good strength with 21 bench reps helps his run blocking and YAC with 13 forced missed tackles. Concerns are limited production and route tree. Niners are rumored to like him.

Jeff Caldwell (Cincinnati) 6-5/216

The Niners had a Zoom meeting with him. Size-speed with a 4.31 40, but he lacks playing strength and is a body catcher. Limited production at the highest level.

Josh Cameron (Baylor) 6-1/220

Plays with physicality, exceptional strength for contested catches and run blocking. Only one drop all year, can catch the ball away from his body, and has a long catch radius with an 81-inch wingspan. Solid punt returner. Concerns are telegraphed routes, lack of acceleration.

Late Sleeper/UDFA

Cameron Dorner (North Texas) 6-1/195

Productive in small school competition with 911 yards and 8 TDs. 14 forced missed tackles, solid YAC, good against man and zone. Remarkable hands, his left-handed catch vs. Charlotte while falling down in the end zone was one of the best receptions of the year. QBR when targeted of 155.