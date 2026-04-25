Romello Height Reacts to Being Drafted by the 49ers
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The San Francisco 49ers have used the third-round draft pick they traded down for to acquire defensive end Romello Height.
At 25, Height has built a well-travelled college career across four different programs, finishing with solid defensive production.
Over 48 games, he recorded 105 total tackles (53 solo), 25.5 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks, along with four forced fumbles and one interception.
On his college background, he began at Auburn, contributing 19 tackles in 2021, before limited action at USC in 2022 due to injury. His breakout came in 2023 at USC with 20 tackles and four sacks.
At Georgia Tech in 2024, he posted 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He peaked in 2025 at Texas Tech, recording 32 tackles, 10 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss.
Romello Height speaks out for the first time
Height explained that landing with San Francisco felt like something he had anticipated well before draft night.
He described a growing sense of certainty throughout the week, reinforced by conversations with his agent and his own instincts about where he might end up.
“It’s crazy, I had a dream about it. It wasn’t exactly the Niners, but it was the Niners colors. Man, look at God," shared Height to 95.7 The Game.
“No sir. It’s not a surprise. I kind of felt it. I’ve been having that feeling all week that it was going to be the 49ers. I was telling my agent the whole time that it was either going to be the Colts or Niners. Thank God that it was the Niners."
Perhaps more encouraging, he also emphasized that he isn’t approaching this as just another opportunity, but as a chance to establish himself, contribute immediately, and help build toward long-term team success.
“Man, it’s like everything happened for a reason. I was expecting to go a little earlier, but I was just thanking God," he added.
"He’s going to get me to a place I need to be, and we’re going to thrive. It’s a huge blessing that I’m with the 49ers because we are going to win some Super Bowls.”
The 49ers have done a good job as they addressed a clear need at edge rusher, making this selection a logical move.
Injuries and inconsistency along the defensive front exposed a lack of depth behind their top pass rushers last season. An extra body on the depth chart is always a plus.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal