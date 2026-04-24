2 Reasons the 49ers Were Wise to Trade Out of the First Round

For the first time since 2023, the San Francisco 49ers did not make a first round draft selection.

The 49ers elected to trade down not once, but twice, to lead them out of the first round. It started by swapping the 27th and 138th picks with the Miami Dolphins for their 30th and 90th pick.

Soon after, they traded with the New York Jets, switching from 30 to 33 and acquiring the 179th pick. Clearly, the 49ers weren't comfortable with any player available at 27 or 30.

None of these trades is groundbreaking, but they're decent nonetheless. In fact, there are two reasons the 49ers were wise to trade out of the first round.

Recoup picks

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft Theater stage at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The writing was on the wall that the 49ers wanted to recoup some picks. Having only six is too few to work with, even if they’re all before the fifth round.

It doesn’t matter if John Lynch says the 49ers don’t have many needs. That shouldn’t stop the 49ers from accumulating more picks to bolster their team.

For all they know, they will find two or three starters/role players thanks to that. Plus, the 49ers have most of their picks on Day 2 and early Day 3.

What they did by moving down is smart, as it aligns closer to the value of the players in this draft. It's not littered with talent that can justify a first-round pick.

So, along with needing more capital, they get picks that will match the value of the players, which is on Day 2 and Day 3. For once, the 49ers are off to a solid start on Day 1 of the draft.

Avoid a blunder

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Trey Lance (North Dakota State) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the number three overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There’s no denying that the 49ers have been horrendous at picking in the first round. Aside from making the most obvious selection ever with Nick Bosa in 2019, they’ve blundered in the first.

By trading out of the round, they avoid making another blunder. The odds are in favor of them messing up the pick again. That’s been their theme since Kyle Shanahan and Lynch took over.

The only legitimate first-round selection they made was Brandon Aiyuk, and look how that’s turned out now. Maybe Mike McGlinchey is closer to being an acceptable pick.

But the 49ers didn’t draft McGlinchey to let him walk after his rookie contract. If he were a sound starter, they would’ve retained him, so he’s more of a whiff than a successful selection.

Now, if the 49ers blunder on a second-round pick, it’s not as bad. It’ll still sting, especially since it’s their top pick now, but teams don’t get as much heat for blundering a second like they do a first.

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