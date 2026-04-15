Best Guard Fits for the 49ers in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to take a left guard in the 2026 NFL draft to either join in the competition or start for the team in Week 1. While some players might be worth avoiding, there are other prospects that would be seamless fits. Who should the 49ers target?

Best Guard fits for San Francisco 49ers

Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Bistontis is one of the best fits for the 49ers across any position. He would be an instant starter with a high floor but enough of a ceiling to be intrigued by. He is plug-and-play and would know the system well. The question comes down to how he would go. He is ranked in the 40s on most consensus boards so he would be a touch high for pick 27 and is unlikely to be around anywhere near pick 58. Do the 49ers reach for a great fit at a position of need?

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Kage Casey, Boise State

Casey is another great fit. He is a former offensive tackle and does not have much guard experience, so his feet will be a bit of a project. However, most of the best guards in the NFL were former college tackles, and he did play the left side, so the fit should work well. Casey is a great run blocker and would fit great in a zone blocking system. His footwork and arm length are unlikely to translate to tackle in the NFL, but his skill set should translate to a perfect zone blocking runner.

Casey is expected to go in the fourth or fifth round range. The 49ers have four picks in the fourth round. If they had not taken a guard earlier, it would be hard to envision them passing on Casey four times.

Carver Willis, Washington

Willis is in the same mold as Casey. He was a tackle at college, but his footwork and arm length are more of a guard in the NFL. Still, he is at his best run blocking in space, he knows zone concepts well, and is stronger than Connor Colby was coming out of college.

Most NFL media outlets have Willis going in the Round 6 range. The 49ers do not have a round 6 pick, so the question is whether they would want to reach on Willis in the fourth round, or try to get back into the sixth round with a trade up or a trade of future picks.