49ers TE George Kittle Slights Brandon Aiyuk in an Interview

Shots fired.

While appearing on Pardon My Take, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle was asked about Brandon Aiyuk, at which he took a subtle slight at his future former teammate.

"The last time I saw Aiyuk was, call it Week 6, 7 or 8. I don't really know," said Kittle. "I used to make it a habit of mine to go out early in the morning before meetings to watch him train because he'd always be out there early, and I watched him run over 22 miles per hour and watched him stop on a dime.

"He's still got it, but that was eight months ago, so I don't really know. You guys have fun with that, I guess... You have fun that all that comes with it."

There's a pretty clear insinuation from Kittle that Aiyuk is drama. But his slight didn't stop there. The host responded to Kittle's comments, saying Aiyuk will finally be happy once he's released and joins the Washington Commanders.

"You're right. I wouldn't be happy either after a team paid me a $130 million," replied Kittle.

The high road is no longer for Kittle

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is congratulated by wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter in a 2024 NFC divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kittle could've easily taken the high road by simply wishing Aiyuk the best, but it's clear he doesn't want to anymore, and I can't say I blame him.

After Aiyuk took to social media a couple of times to trash talk the 49ers, that might've been the last straw for Kittle. I'm sure he's not the only 49ers player who feels that way.

If Kittle wants to take slights at Aiyuk, by all means, go for it. It's all fair game. He's tried to be supportive of Aiyuk since the beginning of this drama.

But now, he's reached the point where he doesn't care anymore. Aiyuk is trashing the 49ers, Kittle's team, so of course he's going to call Aiyuk out for being weird.

It was only a matter of time before someone on the 49ers started calling Aiyuk out for his antics. I wouldn't be surprised if another player joined Kittle in on it.

No one understands Aiyuk. The only story that's been told about this is the 49ers', and it's that Aiyuk suddenly ghosted the team.

Until Aiyuk tells his side, he's going to continue to look like the villain in this. And that means another 49ers player is likely to slight him as well.

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