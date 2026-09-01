49ers TE George Kittle Teams Up With Bud Light to Launch New Can-O-Flage

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has teamed up with Bud Light for the launch of its new “Can-O-Flage” campaign ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The new product is designed to help fans show their team pride wherever they are, with an insulated sleeve that slips over a standard can and transforms it into a team-specific Bud Light can.

The launch comes alongside the return of Bud Light’s limited-edition NFL team cans, which have been created with the brand’s 27 NFL team partners. Can-O-Flage offers another way to represent the franchise they support.

Bud Light

Kittle features in a series of new social videos promoting the product, including one alongside comedian and actor Shane Gillis, a Philadelphia Eagles fan, as the pair put their respective team loyalties to the test.

He also appears in a separate video where he helps a friend swap out a Titans can for a 49ers Can-O-Flage. Created in partnership with Fanatics, Can-O-Flage is available across Bud Light’s 27 team partners and is priced at $39.99 while supplies last.

Ahead of the campaign launch, Kittle spoke to 49ers on SI reporter Henry Cheal about the new Can-O-Flage, what makes the product appealing to NFL fans, and why the 49ers Faithful will want this product.

Why George Kittle thinks Bud Light and football ‘go hand-in-hand’

George Kittle x Bud Light

"I think the cool thing about football is that anybody can be a fan of it. You can be from anywhere in the world," said Kittle.

"You can have any job, no matter what it is, but you can come together on a Sunday night and cheer for your favorite team with people you have no idea [about] around the world. I think that's really cool.

"I think it's the same with Bud Light. It's a beer that everybody likes to drink. It's easy to get; they serve it at every stadium and it's an easy beer to drink. It's colorful, so I think it just kind of goes hand-in-hand. Also, football is an easy sport to cheer for, and when you put them together, fans love it.

"That's why I enjoy Bud Light and being a partner. It's what I drank when I was 21 years old in college. And I've throughly enjoyed drinking it since. Fans love football, and fans like to drink beer."

Why will 49ers fans want a Can-O-Flage

Bud Light

For the 49ers Faithful, showing support goes well beyond what happens on the field. Kittle believes fans will want to represent their team in every part of their lives, from what they wear on game day to what they have in their hands.

“Fans love football. And you spend all your fall on your team; you’re either going to the games at home, on the road, watching everything on TV, or following along on social media," he said.

“So, fans are just very involved. And especially with, like, fantasy football and stuff, everybody’s incredibly involved. So, like, you want to rep your team in every single way, whether you’re wearing your favourite player’s jersey, sweatpants.

“You know, they have sneakers now, hats, whatever you want to wear. And so, hey, now we have a can. So now you can just have the full fit going while you drink your Bud Light. And it’s fantastic. Like, fans love football. Fans like to drink beer.”

The partnership spans 27 NFL teams, meaning the Can-O-Flage concept isn't limited to 49ers fans. And when it comes to team-issued cans, Kittle admits that fandom can get a little more competitive.

"There's a lot of crazy fans in the NFL in a good way. They just love their team. So when you come out with team-issued cans, it's like, 'Hey, you know what? I'm a 49ers fan. I'm going to drink the 49ers logo, and then I'm going to look at the Dallas Cowboys logo, and I'm not going to drink that one.' I think it's pretty fun," he said with a wide smile.