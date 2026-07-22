Exclusive: 49ers TE George Kittle Shares His Most Memorable Highlights

So far, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has played 137 total games in the NFL.

This will be his 10th year representing the City by the Bay, making him a new name to feature on the 49ers' ten-year wall after being drafted in the fifth round.

Speaking exclusively to 49ers on SI's Henry Cheal, Kittle recounted four of his favorite memories and moments in the league.

4th-and-2 vs New Orleans Saints in 2019

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs after a reception late in the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The 49ers won, 48-46. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Kittle came up with a clutch 39-yard catch-and-run on fourth-and-2 with less than a minute remaining. He famously dragged three New Orleans Saints defenders down the field in one of the defining plays of his career, setting up the game-winning field goal as the 49ers edged the Saints 48-46.

The significance of the victory extended far beyond that dramatic finish. It was a pivotal moment in the 49ers' run to securing the NFC's No. 1 seed, ultimately paving the way for their trip to the Super Bowl.

"I think what a majority of my 49ers fans would [say], probably one of their plays of mine is I converted a fourth down in New Orleans in 2019. That was a really fun one," shared Kittle.

Joe Staley praise and influence

Dec 24, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates with offensive tackle Joe Staley (74) and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) after a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"My rookie season during the spring ball practise. I'd been there [with the team] for about a week, two weeks maybe," recalled Kittle.

"Veteran offensive lineman Joe Staley, who should be a Hall of Famer, but he played for like 13/14 years for the Niners had a couple of good plays.

"And after practise he said, 'Hey, you know what? If you're not an idiot, you'll figure this out and you'll be hell of a football player someday.

"But that was a really cool moment for me is when, like, a vet offensive lineman who's been there forever told me that. That was one of the cooler things I've ever heard."

Joe Staley also provided Kittle with a funny 'Welcome to the NFL' moment, pinpointing just how influential Staley was to him in his first years in the league.

7x Pro Bowl appearances

Jan 25, 2019; Kissimmee, FL, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85), fullback Kyle Juszcyzk (44) and defensive tackle Forrest Buckner (99) pose during NFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Across nine years in the NFL played thus far, Kittle has earned seven Pro Bowl selections, from 2018-2020 and 2022-2026. The only exceptions were his rookie year and 2021.

"I think another cool memory for me is just, like, I've had the opportunity to go to a lot of Pro Bowls. I'm very lucky and blessed for that.

"But, like, I've got to go to those Pro Bowls with some of my best friends on the 49ers.

"I even go to multiple Pro Bowls with Trent Williams, Kyle Juszczyk, Christian McCaffrey. The days we had to spend together, like a little vacation, have been pretty special to me as well."

A more sentimental, yet equally memorable, moment highlighted the close-knit culture within the 49ers organization.

3 TD vs Dallas Cowboys in 2023

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) catches a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lastly, Kittle shared another memory he looks back on fondly, recalling his three-touchdown performance against the Dallas Cowboys in the 49ers' dominant 42-10 victory at Levi's Stadium in 2023.

The game ranks among the finest performances of his career, but it is also remembered for Kittle revealing a "F--- Dallas" T-shirt underneath his jersey during the celebrations. He flashed it to the cameras after scoring, a moment that quickly went viral and ultimately resulted in a $13,659 fine from the NFL.

"And then also I'll never forget scoring three touchdowns on my birthday against the Dallas Cowboys. That was a good one. That was fun," he recounted with a smile.