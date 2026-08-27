Why the 49ers Need to Think About Life Beyond TE George Kittle
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Sooner rather than later, the San Francisco 49ers will need to start thinking about life beyond their beloved tight end George Kittle.
Let me be clear: Kittle will likely, and hopefully, remain with the 49ers for his entire career. It's what he wants and, on the rare occasion where it's what both the player and team want, he deserves to have that happen.
But it's not unfair to suggest there are a couple of question marks surrounding him and the expectations on his shoulders this year. Seven months on from suffering an Achilles injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, he's back on the field, but no one knows just how impactful he will be after such a significant injury.
He may well be back operating at the same level as before, which would be incredible, but injury aside, he will be 33 in October, and the years he has left in red and gold are fewer than those already behind him. This will be year 10 representing the City by the Bay.
Kittle's influence on the roster is undeniable. He's one of the biggest leaders and in a lot of ways is the face of the franchise. When you think of the 49ers in the Kyle Shanahan era, you think Kittle.
Last season, he operated as one of the best tight ends in the league, but he also missed several games. The 49ers still made the bizarre decision not to draft anyone at tight end. It could prove to be a big mistake if they avoid addressing the position again next year.
This is now the perfect window for Kittle to guide, advise and mentor a new rookie who can eventually take over the mantle when Kittle inevitably ends his career.
But it points to a wider problem, too. The 49ers are lacking depth and long-term talent at the position as well. Jake Tonges was one of the biggest stories last season and should have more involvement this season, which is encouraging, but Luke Farrell has many question marks despite praise from Kittle himself.
So next year, the 49ers need to use a first or second-round pick at tight end. There's a need to keep one eye on the future while appreciating a 49ers legend continuing to play at a high level.
Everyone needs to watch and enjoy Kittle while they still can. He should break a hugely significant franchise record this season.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal