Why the 49ers Need to Think About Life Beyond TE George Kittle

Sooner rather than later, the San Francisco 49ers will need to start thinking about life beyond their beloved tight end George Kittle.

Let me be clear: Kittle will likely, and hopefully, remain with the 49ers for his entire career. It's what he wants and, on the rare occasion where it's what both the player and team want, he deserves to have that happen.

But it's not unfair to suggest there are a couple of question marks surrounding him and the expectations on his shoulders this year. Seven months on from suffering an Achilles injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, he's back on the field, but no one knows just how impactful he will be after such a significant injury.

He may well be back operating at the same level as before, which would be incredible, but injury aside, he will be 33 in October, and the years he has left in red and gold are fewer than those already behind him. This will be year 10 representing the City by the Bay.

Kittle's influence on the roster is undeniable. He's one of the biggest leaders and in a lot of ways is the face of the franchise. When you think of the 49ers in the Kyle Shanahan era, you think Kittle.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, he operated as one of the best tight ends in the league, but he also missed several games. The 49ers still made the bizarre decision not to draft anyone at tight end. It could prove to be a big mistake if they avoid addressing the position again next year.

This is now the perfect window for Kittle to guide, advise and mentor a new rookie who can eventually take over the mantle when Kittle inevitably ends his career.

But it points to a wider problem, too. The 49ers are lacking depth and long-term talent at the position as well. Jake Tonges was one of the biggest stories last season and should have more involvement this season, which is encouraging, but Luke Farrell has many question marks despite praise from Kittle himself.

So next year, the 49ers need to use a first or second-round pick at tight end. There's a need to keep one eye on the future while appreciating a 49ers legend continuing to play at a high level.

Everyone needs to watch and enjoy Kittle while they still can. He should break a hugely significant franchise record this season.