49ers Have 7 Intriguing Trade Options From Division Rival

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-3 this season, and with a new coaching staff, the 2026 season is more about rebuilding than competing. While the 4-0 San Francisco 49ers are in their division, the two teams could end up being great trade partners for each other.

On Arizona’s side, they do not want to give a rival their best players. On the flip side, if they turn the picks they get from San Francisco into players who beat them in the future, the trades will be gifts that keep on giving.

If the 49ers and Cardinals come together on a deal, these seven players are worth keeping an eye on.

San Francisco 49ers Could Trade With Division Rival

Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cardinals are starting to realize that the former top five pick needs a change of scenery. While giving the 49ers this type of talent would hurt, he could also end up burning San Francisco as well. The 49ers need a receiver, and Harrison could grow under Mike Evans' wing.

Kendrick Bourne

The 49ers are very familiar with Bourne. This would cost a late pick swap or a conditional draft pick. Still, if the 49ers are desperate at receiver, it makes sense.

Josh Sweat

The Cardinals have said that they do not plan to trade Sweat, who still has a couple of years on his contract. However, the right price could get them to change their stance. Sweat had 12 sacks last year, but just one so far this season.

Baron Browning

Browning is in the last year of his contract with the Cardinals. He is in an edge rusher rotation and has four sacks in 27 games since being traded to the Cardinals. Browning fits the scheme of Morris in that he can play off of the ball or put his hand down and rush. He would also not cost much.

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Zaven Collins

Collins is another player with linebacker/edge rusher hybrid ability. He has been with the Cardinals for all six NFL seasons but is in the last year of his deal. Recouping something would be a win.

Dante Stills

Stills starts for the Cardinals, but is in the last year of his contract. The team has other young defensive linemen who can take his snaps. He would immediately come in and start for the 49ers next to Osa Odighizuwa.

Andrew Billings

Billings is a run-defending nose tackle. This is exactly what the 49ers need. If Arizona wants to give a rental to the 49ers for a late-round pick, this is an excellent fit.