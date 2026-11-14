49ers' Trade Plans Reveal Team's Biggest Need (it's Not What You Think)

As reports after the NFL trade deadline have started to surface, it has started to become clear what the San Francisco 49ers' biggest need actually was. While the team was linked to edge rushers and they settled on a wide receiver, the team appeared to be most interested in adding a pass-catching tight end at the trade deadline.

San Francisco 49ers Denied of Adding Tight End at Trade Deadline

Earlier in the week, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted that the 49ers were interested in Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram. However, Denver is contending and did not want to lose a player.

Now, Adam Schefter of ESPN has reported that the team was also interested in Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Schefter reported that the 49ers called, but the Eagles hardly listened.

“While the Eagles traded stars in Davis and center Cam Jurgens in the flurry leading up to the deadline, they held off trading another player who was wanted -- Dallas Goedert,” wrote Schefter. “Sources said several teams inquired about the pass-catching tight end, including the 49ers. But Goedert, 31, never got close to being traded. He remains in Philadelphia and could even re-sign with the Eagles for 2027.”

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Perhaps San Francisco would have added Keenan Allen after they traded for Engram or Goedert. However, it appears as though the pass catcher they wanted was a tight end, and not a receiver.

This makes sense to an extent. They are injured at wide receiver, but all of their pass catchers should be back this season. Deebo Samuel will play this week, and Mike Evans will be back soon. De’Zhaun Stribling could be back to close out the season. When you add in Demarcus Robinson being healthy and Jordan Watkins taking a step, the team has receivers.

However, Jake Tonges has been out since Week 1, and he is not coming back this year. Luke Farrell has played more in his absence, and he is a good blocker, but he brings nothing in the passing game.

A pass-catching tight end to join the blocking-centric Farrell would allow the team to use George Kittle in a more versatile manner. Now, they need him to carry the tight end room in receiving production, taking away from his blocking value.

So, a receiver is nice, but Goedert or Engram had the chance to take the offense to another level. The 49ers missed out.