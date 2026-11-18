San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Mike Evans missed practice once again with his Achilles injury. Evans has not practiced since Week 5 and has not played since Week 6. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team is hopeful to get him back at practice on Thursday. However, whether he practices or not, the plan for Week 11 should be clear. There is no reason to play Mike Evans.

San Francisco 49ers Need to Sit WR Mike Evans in Week 11

First off, Evans is 33 years old. He missed two games in 2024 and nine games in 2025. He is starting to be on a downward trend due to injuries and age in the NFL. Still, the team signed him with one idea in mind, and that is to win a Super Bowl.

If the 49ers can get three or four healthy games from Evans from January into February, the team will have gotten their money's worth. In the first six games, they saw just how good he can be when he is on the field.

They are sitting at 8-1, and they have a three-game lead in the NFC West. They also have wins over the two teams that matter in their division. A loss to the two-loss Vikings would hurt their chances at a home game in the NFC Championship. However, if you asked most 49ers whether they would rather be at home for that game or have Mike Evans fully healthy, most would take Evans.

So, the team should be cautious and only play him when he is 100% ready to go. Even if he is close, there is no reason to push it, and he should take the extra week.

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It is not like the 49ers are certain to lose without him, either. They are currently listed as short favorites. The team just got Deebo Samuel back healthy. They just traded for Keenan Allen. More than that, second-year wideout Jordan Watkins is starting to ascend in recent weeks.

When adding in Demarcus Robinson as a depth option, the team is not thin at receiver right now. Adding Allen and seeing Watkins emerge has allowed the team to take things slow with Evans and not see it impact them on the field.

So, there is no reason to push it. We will see if he practices later this week. His game status should be determined Friday.