What Recent Moves Mean for 49ers Wide Receiver Jordan Watkins

The San Francisco 49ers have an interesting decision to make at wide receiver moving forward. They just acquired Keenan Allen; they are expected to get Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel back soon, Demarcus Robinson just returned, and Jordan Watkins is starting to ascend.

General Manager John Lynch made one thing clear: the team is not going to take Watkins off the field while he is so hot.

"I don't see him coming off," Lynch said on the John Lynch Show. "You play like he has been playing, and I think now we're starting to see it out front where everyone can see it, but the nitty-gritty, the tough stuff ... he's been doing the little stuff, and that will get you on the field around here.

Still, it raises an interesting question of how the room will shake out if Watkins continues to see the field.

San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Jordan Watkins is Breaking Out

Watkins is averaging an impressive 1.98 yards per route run. More important for the 49ers, his average depth of target is 17.5 yards downfield. Mike Evans is the only receiver close, and his is 14.9 yards downfield.

Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey are under three. George Kittle and Keenan Allen are both around nine. So, when Evans is not on the field, Watkins is the only player in the group who can stretch the defense.

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Evans has had multiple injuries throughout the season. More than that, the team is 7-1, and Evans has missed the past couple of weeks. They do not need him right now, and their best bet is to rest him. Without Evans on the field, they need to play Watkins to keep a vertical element to their offense.

Watkins would be the vertical outside threat, while Allen would work the slot and Deebo Samuel could threaten underneath. This is their most likely pairing in Week 10.

Brandin Cooks, Demarcus Robinson, and Jacob Cowing would likely have minor roles. Cooks and Cowing have not done more to earn snaps, and while Robinson is just coming back from an injury, he is not guaranteed playing time.

The big question will be what the team does with Watkins when Evans returns. They would either have to push one of Samuel or Allen to a reduced role. Perhaps the rise of Watkins is a signal that Evans will not return soon.