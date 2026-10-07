49ers Have Intriguing Alternative to Khalil Mack Trade

One of the most discussed trade deadline options for the San Francisco 49ers is Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack. However, a potentially better option for San Francisco would be his teammate Tuli Tuipulotu.

The 49ers could add Mack as a rental, but Tuipulotu could be a bigger fix to their issue, according to Bradley Locker of PFF.

“The 0-4 Chargers are rapidly appearing to be sellers at the deadline, and the 24-year-old Tuipulotu looks like the best available edge defender on the market — possibly joined by teammate Khalil Mack. The 49ers need more bodies given injuries to Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams,” wrote Locker.

Bosa is out for the foreseeable future. The team did not place him on the IR, but that is not because he is going to be back within four games. It is because they ran out of IR to return slots. Williams should be back any week, but the rookie had one sack in an abbreviated rookie season. He cannot be their only answer.

The pass rush has gotten the team by, but it is not going to be good enough to make a deep playoff run. So, adding an edge rusher makes sense.

While Mack is an immediate impact and another aging star to add to their corps, he is 35 years old. He has 11.5 sacks in the past two years combined and has three sacks this season. However, Tuipulotu brings that same impact with much more future upside.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has 21.5 sacks in the past two years combined and has two already this season. This year, he is only 24 years old.

Trading for this ascending rusher is going to cost more than trading for Mack due to the potential he has down the road. However, it might not be ridiculously expensive due to him being in the last year of his rookie contract.

The Chargers might want to extend him, but he is going to demand high-end money. This is a team that might be shaking up the front office and coaching staff after the year. Do they want to pay a player and have his salary hit for the new regime, or clear space and add picks for the new regime?

San Francisco has draft assets. They also have some of the most cap space in the NFL. Lastly, they need to add a young name to their corps after the aging veterans retire. Tuipulotu makes sense.