49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Gives Diplomatic Answer About Possible Trades

The San Francisco 49ers should bite the bullet and make at least one trade before the deadline.

They've been holding onto their draft capital, but making a move now makes sense to trade for someone.

Though the 49ers, as has been the case for several weeks now, continue to give diplomatic answers that essentially amount to nothing-burgers when asked what it would take to make a trade.

It makes sense to a degree to keep your cards close to your chest. But if there's time to go for it, it's now.

"That's stuff, I know [general manager] John [Lynch] and our whole personnel department, they discuss that seven days a week for a long time right now," Kyle Shanahan told reporters via a conference call on Monday.

"So, just hearing more about things they've been doing on the plane last night. I'll get to watch some stuff here now that I'm done with our team, and we'll be in contact over this next week.

Colts DT DeForest Buckner speaks to the media at the start of training camp on July 28, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We still have two weeks for it," Shanahan continued. "We still have the week when we get back, but if there's stuff that makes sense, that can improve our team in any spot, we'd love for that to happen."

"I mean, the obvious injury spots to us have been receiver and D-line," Shanahan said. "We are getting a number of those guys back at both positions, but that also doesn't exclude us from looking to something that would make sense to help us."

Shanahan has suggested that the 49ers will explore their options, but with several key players potentially returning after the bye, the team may feel less urgency to make a move.

Which shouldn't be the case. Personally, the rumoured idea of DeForest Buckner returning makes sense. He's had four sacks this year. A good start.

But making a trade would reinforce the entire plan for this season. Heading into the bye week at 6–1 despite a depleted roster, with several key players potentially returning afterwards, the 49ers are in an almost perfect position to make a move and strengthen their chances of contending.

In addition, the 49ers would be bringing back a veteran, as they did this offseason with Dre Greenlaw and Deebo Samuel. Everyone knows how loyal Shanahan is to his past players.

Getting a wide reciever will be the icing on the cake, but considering their pass rush issues, Buckner returning would be a good addition.