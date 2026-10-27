49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Gives Diplomatic Answer About Possible Trades
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The San Francisco 49ers should bite the bullet and make at least one trade before the deadline.
They've been holding onto their draft capital, but making a move now makes sense to trade for someone.
Though the 49ers, as has been the case for several weeks now, continue to give diplomatic answers that essentially amount to nothing-burgers when asked what it would take to make a trade.
It makes sense to a degree to keep your cards close to your chest. But if there's time to go for it, it's now.
"That's stuff, I know [general manager] John [Lynch] and our whole personnel department, they discuss that seven days a week for a long time right now," Kyle Shanahan told reporters via a conference call on Monday.
"So, just hearing more about things they've been doing on the plane last night. I'll get to watch some stuff here now that I'm done with our team, and we'll be in contact over this next week.
"We still have two weeks for it," Shanahan continued. "We still have the week when we get back, but if there's stuff that makes sense, that can improve our team in any spot, we'd love for that to happen."
"I mean, the obvious injury spots to us have been receiver and D-line," Shanahan said. "We are getting a number of those guys back at both positions, but that also doesn't exclude us from looking to something that would make sense to help us."
Shanahan has suggested that the 49ers will explore their options, but with several key players potentially returning after the bye, the team may feel less urgency to make a move.
Which shouldn't be the case. Personally, the rumoured idea of DeForest Buckner returning makes sense. He's had four sacks this year. A good start.
But making a trade would reinforce the entire plan for this season. Heading into the bye week at 6–1 despite a depleted roster, with several key players potentially returning afterwards, the 49ers are in an almost perfect position to make a move and strengthen their chances of contending.
In addition, the 49ers would be bringing back a veteran, as they did this offseason with Dre Greenlaw and Deebo Samuel. Everyone knows how loyal Shanahan is to his past players.
Getting a wide reciever will be the icing on the cake, but considering their pass rush issues, Buckner returning would be a good addition.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He is currently the owner of a motorbike racing outlet titled The Moto Report, where he produces written and video content on the biggest motorbike racing series in the world. Henry has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. His career highlights include covering the team for On SI throughout 2025 and previously interviewing 49ers legend George Kittle on a wide range of topics, such as his career highlights and what it means to him to represent the city of San Francisco.Follow thehenrycheal