Why There's No Better Time for 49ers GM John Lynch to Make a Trade

There's no better time for San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch to make a trade than right now.

Following the draft, and then the schedule release, it felt inconceivable to see how these first five games have panned out.

Having the Denver Broncos, a team that made the AFC Championship last year, in addition to facing the Los Angeles Rams and the reigning Super Bowl winners, the Seattle Seahawks, in their first five games was a very tricky start on paper.

Yet here they are now, 5-0 with a 3-0 record in the NFC West. Talk about perfect starts.

Considering their perfect record, they will go up against the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons for the next two weeks. They're two games that the 49ers shouldn't underestimate by any means, but they're the more winnable games on their schedule, especially when they have some tougher tests later on.

So, wins have been more important than ever in the first half, but the thought of going 7-0 into the bye week is within touching distance.

Lynch has repeatedly stated that the 49ers must earn the right to make a trade through on-field success before he considers bringing in reinforcements.

While preserving draft capital is sensible, particularly given how previous trades have set San Francisco back, the Trey Lance fiasco being the clearest example, there comes a point when the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl must take priority.

The 49ers are 5-0 for the third time under Kyle Shanahan. The last two times this happened, the City by the Bay went to the Super Bowl. A potential return is right there. With momentum building, this is the time for Lynch to identify an impact player who can help take the team to the next level.

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19) talks with general manager John Lynch after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some will argue that the defense needs reinforcements, but the victory over Seattle showed that Raheem Morris' unit can still deliver despite injuries to key players, including Nick Bosa.

San Francisco desperately needs help at wide reciever. Mike Evans, who is ironically dealing with a rib injury himself, has been the last best remaining starter on offense and has made a significant difference with back-to-back impressive performances against the Broncos and Seahawks.

The 49ers are dangerously thin at wide receiver, and a trade for an established playmaker would make plenty of sense.

There is also a bigger picture to consider. This could genuinely be the final opportunity for this core to win a Super Bowl together. Trent Williams has hinted at retirement as early as next year, Kyle Juszczyk's contract expires after this season, Bosa's contract situation will need addressing, and Deebo Samuel and Dre Greenlaw are both on one-year deals following their returns this season.

Lynch has consistently shown how much this core means to the franchise. Now, he has an opportunity to reward that commitment by bringing in an impactful wide receiver while the current group works its way back from injuries.

The 49ers have earned the right to be aggressive. Now is the time for Lynch to act.