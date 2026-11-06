49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Reveals the Impact of the DeForest Buckner Trade

The San Francisco 49ers' decision to bring back DeForest Buckner is a shrewd bit of business.

The best part was that it only cost the front office next year's fourth-round pick.

Though Buckner is 32 and represents another ageing player on an already veteran-heavy roster, his return adds valuable depth in the short term while addressing one of the 49ers' biggest weaknesses.

The move has proven to be very popular among the key names who have played under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch since the very beginning. The likes of George Kittle, Fred Warner and Nick Bosa are all glad to see his return.

“Yeah, I think just like it does to you guys or just like to fans. Everyone gets excited when you add a player," stated Shanahan to reporters.

"When we’re on break, I get tons of texts from guys on the team just, ‘Man, Buck’s back, that’s awesome.’

"So, everyone talks the same and then you get to work and you get used to it. I think everyone gets that initial burst and then it’s how good the players are, adding someone like Buck, and what it adds to the field and the meetings and everything like that, then that’s where the momentum becomes real.”

Buckner's return could be short-lived, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, although an extension remains a possibility. The 49ers' Super Bowl window is arguably closing, with this season or next potentially representing their final opportunity to compete.

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks off the field after their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against that backdrop, the front office's decision to act and bring back a player of Buckner's caliber speaks volumes, especially compared with its inaction 12 months ago, despite the team's encouraging starts on an injury-ravaged roster.

That said, Shanahan believes San Francisco is a stronger team than it was in 2025, making Buckner's return an even more significant addition.

“Yeah, I definitely think we’re a better team than we were last year at the time you asked me that," shared Shanahan.

"I never really think you’re one player away, but I definitely think, I don’t remember our record at the time, but we ended up finishing with a real good record.

"But, I do know our team’s better than it was last year. It was awesome to add Buckner, really awesome, and it’d be great to add someone else if that works out, but we’re not counting on it, but it’d still be great. We’ve still got time.”

Buckner's return to the City by the Bay is incredibly valuable.