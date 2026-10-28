How One Loss to the Falcons Pushed 49ers to Trade for DeForest Buckner

After over six years since he was sent to the Indianapolis Colts, DeForest Buckner returns to the San Francisco 49ers.

The writing was on the wall that the 49ers would trade for Buckner. Once the Seattle Seahawks acquired Quenton Nelson from the Colts, it forced them to respond.

However, there’s an overlooked factor that pushed the 49ers to trade for Buckner. It’s their loss to the Atlanta Falcons this past week. That game was the final straw for the 49ers.

One of the reasons they suffered a defeat was that they couldn’t register a sufficient pass rush. Michael Penix Jr. was rarely under duress. He was only pressured six times on 35 dropbacks.

The 49ers didn’t notch a single sack on him. It was like 2025 all over again, when their pass rush was beyond mediocre. It’s no wonder their defense got worse the longer the game went on.

Not only were they reeling from the previous two games that were wars, but they couldn’t get stops. Having an effective pass rush will always play a key role in generating stops, especially turnovers.

They failed at it, despite looking sweet in Weeks 5 and 6. But those two weeks were outliers. It took a fantastic collective effort from the defensive front to be lethal in those games. That’s not a sustainable formula for success in a season.

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive line Nick Bosa (97) in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers probably knew that too, which is why they pulled the trigger on trading for Buckner. Plus, before playing the Falcons, Kyle Shanahan gave a discouraging update on Nick Bosa.

Bosa had previously indicated to reporters a couple of weeks ago that he’d play against the Falcons. Unfortunately, he was overly optimistic, as his calf still gave him issues when he tested it.

Week 7 against the Falcons convinced the 49ers that they needed to add a premier defensive lineman. Their pass rush was nonexistent, and Bosa can’t be relied on.

The 49ers couldn’t continue to have their fingers crossed that Bosa would solve their pass-rushing issues. Now that they have Buckner, they won’t have to.

And if Bosa somehow stays healthy when he comes back, which is a stretch, the 49ers’ defense will reach greater heights. Losing to the Falcons was a bummer.

But it helped push the 49ers to make a trade. Imagine if they won and their pass rush was decent. They might hold off on executing a trade, giving other teams the chance to acquire Buckner.

There are no moral losses in the NFL, but it’s tough not to see losing to Atlanta as a tremendous win.

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