Richard Sherman Can't Stop Raving About 49ers Trading for DeForest Buckner

San Francisco has exchanged a 2027 fourth-round pick to bring DeForest Buckner back to the 49ers.

He's back home, and all it cost the 49ers was a very affordable pick. This is a sensible move.

The move has been well-received across the organization, particularly by former 49ers linebacker Richard Sherman, who explained the many reasons why on his podcast.

"DeForest Buckner is home again. The San Francisco 49ers are bringing the boys back home," Sherman began.

"Brought back Deebo Samuel. Brought back Dre Greenlaw, and now bring back DeForest Buckner. Arik Armstead, you better be looking at your phone because that's what kind of year it seems like for the San Francisco 49ers.

"I know DeForest Buckner is excited to just be back home, be back in that building, be around a team that appreciates and loves him. And a guy that was drafted there. I know it's probably a surreal moment for him.

"He was frustrated a couple of weeks ago just being in the same old, same old and watching his former team having a tremendous amount of success. And then you watch that team struggle mightily against the Atlanta Falcons. … And they needed DeForest Buckner in that game.

Colts DT DeForest Buckner speaks to the media at the start of training camp on July 28, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"And they'll need him going forward. And they have the bye week to get him up to speed. I'm sure Kris Kocurek is jumping on top of the tables with excitement.

"I know everyone is saying, 'They're so young right now; they don't need this. Just keep developing the young guys.' Veterans develop the young guys. Injury rate is 100 percent in the National Football League. There's never too much depth.

"You talk about the arms race between the 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and LA Rams; well, the San Francisco 49ers are very much in that arms race, bringing DeForest Buckner back. I think that's an incredible addition.

"A big-time addition. A guy who's going to make a great difference on this team, and they got him only for a 2027 fourth-round pick. That's a steal. This move definitely helps the 49ers in a big way, bringing one of their favorite sons back home. I love to see it."

And Sherman is absolutely right. Buckner has already recorded four sacks this season, showing no signs of regression. The combination of nostalgia and continued on-field production makes this a very popular trade.

What a positive start to the bye week for San Francisco.