DeForest Buckner Reveals the Biggest Advantage of the 49ers Trading for Him

The 49ers giving up just a fourth-round pick to bring DeForest Buckner back to San Francisco is an absolute steal.

Buckner's return addresses a major weakness in San Francisco's defence: the pass rush. With Nick Bosa returning from injury in the coming weeks, their defensive line looks even stronger.

However, don't overlook the biggest advantage he brings. He has played for three years under Kyle Shanahan and is familiar with the core veterans who remain in San Francisco, as well as those who have since returned to the team.

"Obviously, initially, back in 2020, I was in shock," Buckner said to reporters when talking about his initial departure. "I was obviously heartbroken about the situation. But everything happens for a reason.

"And I went to a place that, obviously, they wanted me, and they invested in me, and I wanted to make sure that I gave them all that I had. And I feel like, for six years when I was there, I gave that organization my heart and soul, and I put everything into it."

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) is introduced before playing against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Despite the events that unfolded, Buckner explained that the relationships he built with his then teammates never faded.

"Since I've been gone, I've been keeping in contact with a bunch of my guys, with Juice [Kyle Juszczyk], George [Kittle], Fred [Warner], with Nick [Bosa], and Dre [Greenlaw] here and there, Deebo [Samuel]," Buckner stated.

"Just keeping in contact over the past six years, or even passing by when we're at the Pro Bowl and meeting up with them and things like that.

"It's a bond that's just never been broken. When you invest a lot into your teammates, and you guys do so many things over the four years that I was here, especially that last year I was here and what we were able to do and the bonds that we formed, it's a forever brotherhood.

"Just being able to keep in touch with them, that's what made the decision so easy to come back, too."

And that's a massive advantage, said by the man himself. Even after six and a half years, he's formed an amazing connection with the rest of the team, and that is a testament to the organization for fostering such a close-knit culture.

After seeing the offers available to him, Buckner's priority was always to return to San Francisco. This trade has the potential to be the 49ers' most impactful trade since running back Christian McCaffrey joined the team four years ago.