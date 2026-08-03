49ers Injury Stockpile is Foreshadowing the 2026 Season
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Stop me if you've heard this once or twice before, but the San Francisco 49ers have an injury stockpile in training camp.
Numerous players have missed at least one practice already due to injury. The most notable and latest injury is the quad strain Mike Evans is dealing with.
He was held out of practice on Monday as a result. Seeing the 49ers go through this isn't shocking, as this is their norm for the last few years.
However, the fact that they have an injury stockpile so early in training camp is alarming, even for them. It's like it's foreshadowing what the 2026 season will be like for them.
How it's foreshadowing
It's not as simple as the 49ers being an older team. While they do have a bunch of players up there in age, the injuries occurring in training camp aren't exclusive to them.
Rookies De'Zhaun Stribling and Kaelon Black are nursing injuries. So is Malik Mustapha. Rookie Romello Height was carted off with cramps and dealt with another issue days after that.
If this was mostly the older players, then it's not surprising. This is the risk the 49ers play with when they want the core of their team to be veterans.
However, everyone is getting hurt. It's not a positive sign at all. Whether it's due to bad luck or poor training habits, this is alarming.
This seems like it's a warning sign to the 49ers and their fans to be ready for this because this is what's going to be the theme of the 2026 season for them.
Would anyone be surprised by that? I surely wouldn't. And no, it's not because of the silly substation. Maybe, just maybe it's because their training and sports medicine staff is inefficient.
It's funny how people are so quick to jump on a moronic conspiracy theory yet can't fathom the training staff to be at fault.
The 49ers have even tried to change their training camp schedule by incorporating walk-throughs. They believed it would help reduce the injuries they had from last year.
It isn't working at all. They have to go back to the drawing board. You can see that they're trying, but they always choose the wrong method.
Unless something breaks in their favor in the next month, I'd anticipate this injury stockpile in camp to foreshadow their season.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN