49ers WR Mike Evans Misses Monday's Practice With an Injury
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Well, this isn't good.
Star wide receiver Mike Evans wasn't seen suited up at 49ers training camp on Monday. Evans is being held out with a quad injury.
It's unclear when Evans injured it and how severe the injury is. That won't get answered until Chris Foerster speaks to the media again later this week.
I imagine Evans tweaked his quad in the last practice or during Sunday's jog through. The 49ers have been implementing that as a way to reduce injuries, but it seems it's having the opposite effect.
Concern level with Evans
Now that Evans has joined the injury list, it's sure to draw some level of concern. He's an aging player after all. Plus, injuries on the 49ers are always unpredictable.
But I wouldn't fret about Evans' quad injury yet. He's a player who can afford to miss some time. He doesn't really need all of the practice reps.
The benefit of his being out means his snaps will go to the players who need them. Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing are the two players who could really use it.
It's on them to take advantage of these opportunities. It doesn't often come around for them. They need it to stake their claim for a role in the 49ers' offense, or even the roster.
However, Evans can't be out for too long. If it's for a few practices, then it's fine. Any more than that will be rough. Evans still needs to build his rapport with Brock Purdy.
Training camp is the time for them to get it down. They don't want to be playing catch-up during the regular season. They'll stall drives doing it.
And if Evans is out for more than a few practices, then it will be time to start worrying about his injury. That will be a sign that his body is beginning to break down.
It's not surprising for a 33-year-old player to start experiencing that, especially since he began to have hamstring issues last year.
Another thing to question is the jog-throughs the 49ers are incorporating between practice days. Evans may be getting older, but it could be the way the 49ers have structured camp.
He isn't the only player hurt. Rookies De'Zhaun Stribling and Kaelon Black are also nursing soft-tissue/muscular injuries. Maybe it's tied to the 49ers' new camp structure.
Food for thought.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN