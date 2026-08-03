49ers WR Mike Evans Misses Monday's Practice With an Injury

Well, this isn't good.

Star wide receiver Mike Evans wasn't seen suited up at 49ers training camp on Monday. Evans is being held out with a quad injury.

It's unclear when Evans injured it and how severe the injury is. That won't get answered until Chris Foerster speaks to the media again later this week.

I imagine Evans tweaked his quad in the last practice or during Sunday's jog through. The 49ers have been implementing that as a way to reduce injuries, but it seems it's having the opposite effect.

Concern level with Evans

#49ers WR Mike Evans has a quad strain and is not practicing today.



RB Kaelon Black has an adductor injury and is also not practicing. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) August 3, 2026

Now that Evans has joined the injury list, it's sure to draw some level of concern. He's an aging player after all. Plus, injuries on the 49ers are always unpredictable.

But I wouldn't fret about Evans' quad injury yet. He's a player who can afford to miss some time. He doesn't really need all of the practice reps.

The benefit of his being out means his snaps will go to the players who need them. Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing are the two players who could really use it.

It's on them to take advantage of these opportunities. It doesn't often come around for them. They need it to stake their claim for a role in the 49ers' offense, or even the roster.

However, Evans can't be out for too long. If it's for a few practices, then it's fine. Any more than that will be rough. Evans still needs to build his rapport with Brock Purdy.

Jun 11, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) works out at One Buc Place. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Training camp is the time for them to get it down. They don't want to be playing catch-up during the regular season. They'll stall drives doing it.

And if Evans is out for more than a few practices, then it will be time to start worrying about his injury. That will be a sign that his body is beginning to break down.

It's not surprising for a 33-year-old player to start experiencing that, especially since he began to have hamstring issues last year.

Another thing to question is the jog-throughs the 49ers are incorporating between practice days. Evans may be getting older, but it could be the way the 49ers have structured camp.

He isn't the only player hurt. Rookies De'Zhaun Stribling and Kaelon Black are also nursing soft-tissue/muscular injuries. Maybe it's tied to the 49ers' new camp structure.

Food for thought.

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