A lot of eyes are on San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa as he hasn't produced at his previous peak levels so far this season.

In his defense, he's had very limited playing time over the past two seasons due to injuries. However, there is a growing argument that his best days may be behind him because of those injuries. He's had three ACL tears.

Despite this growing concern, general manager John Lynch (like head coach Kyle Shanahan) is defending Bosa's subpar performances this season.

"When you're a tremendous player, like Nick is, you create a standard," Lynch said on his usual weekly interview with Bay Area radio station KNBR. "And there's somewhat of a—I don't want to call it a burden because that has a negative context—but there is a responsibility that you feel as a player. Nick impacts every game that he plays, and he does at such a high level.

"I think when he doesn't [live] up to his standard, he's going to call himself things like 'weak link.' ... Nick did have five pressures the other day, which is a high number, but he expects more out of himself.

"He didn't have training camp," Lynch added. "We're in a new defensive scheme, which asks some different things of him. And so, I think that's what Nick's alluding to. There's some adjustment, but he's stacked some good weeks of practice.

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) before the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"And I just have so much confidence in him that I have the same standard that he has for himself. Nick's standard for himself is probably higher than anybody, but we have such a high standard.

"I know that we have a motivated Nick Bosa. He's an incredibly diligent worker, and I think he'll be impacting games starting this week in a big way."

Bosa has yet to pick up a sack in four games so far. It's a significant drop-off, and the 49ers are paying him a huge amount of money to make as many sacks as possible.

It makes sense to defend him because the reasons Lynch made are completely valid, but Bosa will need to improve drastically with each passing week or the front office might have to make some incredibly tough decisions.

His future has been uncertain, largely due to speculation and financial considerations, but Bosa knows better than anyone that he needs to deliver on the field. His decline since 2021 and 2022 has been significant.