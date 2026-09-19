49ers Playing Kaelon Black Goes Beyond Reducing McCaffrey’s Usage

One of the most overworked players in the NFL over the last few seasons has been Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers have been working him down to the bone, especially after last season.

That is what led the 49ers to play rookie Kaelon Black in Week 1 against the Rams. They didn't want McCaffrey to continue with the same hefty workload.

Sure enough, it worked out for them. Black received four more carries than McCaffrey, and the two totaled 133 rushing yards. It seems the 49ers have found their new identity running the ball by rotating players.

However, the 49ers playing Black goes beyond reducing McCaffrey's workload. That only plays a part in it. The real reason Black has a role is that the 49ers believe he's too good to be kept on the sidelines.

"Kaelon’s just been great since he's been here," said offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak. "I think aside from wanting a rotation with Christian to kind of spare him a little bit in the game, we just want to get Kaelon touches. He's a good player. He deserves touches. And so, anytime you got multiple players touching the ball who are affecting the game in that way, it's a good thing for your offense. I'm glad we have two backs."

If Black wasn't a capable running back, which is usually what their third-round running backs are, they wouldn't be playing him. They're not defaulting him into a role just to alleviate McCaffrey.

Black is playing because he earned it, and the 49ers believe he's a sweet talent. He showed glimpses of it in the preseason, and it translated in Week 1 against the Rams.

And if the 49ers ever wanna switch things up, they can easily kick Deebo Samuel back there for a couple of carries. Even Jordan James, if he’s not a healthy scratch, can help them.

“I think Jordan is capable of doing that too. Deebo is capable of doing that too. So, I like where our backs are at,” Kubiak said. “I like the way they're progressing, the way that they can rotate with Christian, it helps our offense. It body blows on a defense. It's what we want. So that's going to be the goal as we go week-to-week.”

The 49ers' running game should be revitalized this season after a low-level showing in 2025, and the rookie out of Indiana will play a key role in it.

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