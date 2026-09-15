49ers May Have Found Christian McCaffrey's New Strength
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One of the most surprising aspects of the 49ers' Week 1 win in Australia against the Rams was Christian McCaffrey and rookie Kaelon Black splitting carries.
Black finished with more carries (14) than McCaffrey (10). It was unreal to see, but it ended up being a wise strategy, as McCaffrey had one of his most efficient games with the 49ers.
Beyond his reduced workload, another factor played a key role in his efficiency. It seems the 49ers have discovered McCaffrey's new strength in the running game.
McCaffrey's new strength
He's at his best when rushing between the tackles. In the past, McCaffrey was very effective on outside runs, but the stats are proving that inside runs are his new strength.
Seven of McCaffrey's 10 carries (70.0%) against the Rams went between the tackles, the third-highest inside run rate in a game as a member of the 49ers, per Next Gen Stats.
He accumulated 54 yards on those seven carries (7.7 yards per carry), with six of these runs (85.7%) accompanied by pre-snap motion. Inside runs are his bread-and-butter now.
Stretch runs used to be sharp for him. He had the vision and the fluid one-cut ability to get upfield to the second level. However, his speed has diminished a bit.
Widening out on outside runs, as opposed to running straight inside, demands greater speed. Last year, McCaffrey was extremely ineffective on outside runs.
Poor blocking played a significant role in that, but it's clear he's better running north than east or west. This is how the 49ers should use McCaffrey moving forward.
And it looks like they will. 70% of his carries were inside runs, and they generated immense success. There's no reason for the 49ers to get away from that.
Just like there's no reason to give him more carries than Black. It worked. Everything worked with McCaffrey. They came up with the perfect approach with him.
On 28 of Black's snaps against the Rams, 26 of them came on first or second down. It's clear the 49ers want him involved early and often to keep McCaffrey fresh.
That's what led McCaffrey to explode on a few runs in the second half. Reducing his workload and running him mostly inside is what will keep him great.
They have the proof after Week 1, and it shouldn't change in Week 2 against the Dolphins.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN