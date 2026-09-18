49ers LB Luke Gifford Opens Up on What Makes Fred Warner Special

The return of San Francisco 49ers Fred Warner to the field following his season-ending ankle injury in Week 6 last season was highly anticipated.

Even though the organization reached the playoffs despite season-ending injuries to Nick Bosa and Warner early last season, their absence left a massive void.

Warner would have returned had the 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game, but their season ended in the Divisional Round after the Seattle Seahawks defeated San Francisco 41-6.

With that hunger to return, combined with missing out on the opportunity despite his intense yet remarkable recovery, Warner's motivation would likely be higher than ever.

Now, with linebacker Luke Gifford returning alongside him, he has offered a glowing review of Warner and how he goes about his craft, stating: "The only reason it doesn't amaze me is because I get to see him every day, and the way he works and goes about his business," Gifford said on Fair & Based with John Lund.

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) before the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Honestly, he's the best football player I've ever been on the field with. It's pretty cool to be able to see him do things the way he does and then have it translate to the field."

"Nothing really surprises me about that guy. He makes plays like that every day in practice. Specifically punching the ball out, that's something that he literally does on every rep.

"We had a punch-out counter in our linebacker room this year during camp to see who threw the most punches at the ball, and Fred won by about 40, I think. So, that's just who he is.

"And it's funny. We always joke about the coaches aren't counting our punches. We're like, 'There's no way. That's not even possible.' But sure enough, Fred always wins, and it's no surprise that he does what he does on the field, because he truly is just one of the best, for sure."

Warner's return is a huge positive for the 49ers, particularly with some question marks surrounding their defense. He wasted no time reminding everyone of his importance, surpassing Patrick Willis in Week 1 to become the franchise's all-time leader in total tackles.

These are now the prime years of his career, so be prepared for a monster if he can remain healthy. Warner had been remarkably durable until last season, and his dedication to his recovery suggests he will do everything possible to ensure an injury of that level doesn't happen again.