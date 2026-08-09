Former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig has finally been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It’s been a long time coming. Over the years, the 49ers’ biggest legends have had their inductions. The likes of Joe Montana, Steve Young, Ronnie Lott and Jerry Rice are all names that have been enshrined.

Now, after a multiple-decade wait, Craig finally gets his.

“I’m grateful,” Craig shared in his speech. “I am grateful for this game. Grateful for the people it brought into my life. And grateful I can stand before you today, and call this journey a blessing.

“I retired in 1993, before any of these guys had played an NFL snap,” Craig said. “Like so many football fans, I spent years watching and admiring what they accomplished on the field. It’s a privilege to be part of the Hall of Fame with you.

“This honor belongs to my parents, who started it all,” he added. “It belongs to my wife, Vernessia, my children, and grandchildren, and it belongs to every coach, teammate, and fan who was a part of this journey.”

2026 Hall of Fame inductee Roger Craig takes the stage during the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame , Saturday, August 8, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Craig spent 11 years in the league, eight in the City by the Bay, winning three Super Bowls while becoming an influential figure in Bill Walsh’s West Coast Offense.

He was a versatile running back who famously became the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. He hung up his helmet with 8,189 rushing yards, 4,911 receiving yards and 73 total touchdowns across 165 games in the regular season.

He set more records, including one on the biggest stage of them all, scoring two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the 1984 season.

“We weren't chasing numbers,” Craig added. “We were chasing W’s, wins. I didn't realize I was making history. It just felt like we were doing something special as a team.

“Looking back, I appreciate how difficult it is, and how few players have done it since. What means the most is knowing we helped expand what people thought a running back could be. None of that happens without great teammates.”

Despite spending time with the Los Angeles Raiders in 1991 and the Minnesota Vikings in 1992 and 1993, Craig shared that nothing compared to his time in San Francisco.

“I was fortunate to spend time with the Raiders and Vikings later in my career. There were different experiences, different cultures. I learned something everywhere I went. But those years also showed me just how special, what we built in San Francisco, really was," said the new inductee.