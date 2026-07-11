Jerry Rice Can't Stop Raving About 49ers Signing Mike Evans

On paper, the San Francisco 49ers' signing of Mike Evans could be one of the best-value signings in the NFL this season.

Value is determined in many ways. Financially, his contract is extremely affordable for the 49ers, and they deserve credit for getting him for less money than his former team was paying him.

But it's not just that. His ability on the field has made him one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. And speaking of the greatest wide receiver of all time, Jerry Rice has been one of the biggest hype men for the signing.

“With Mike Evans coming on board, what a great leader. I had the opportunity to meet him, and he’s just such a good individual, and he works hard," said Rice to NBC Sports Bay Area.

"The players are going to get the chance to probably see a [future Pro Football] Hall of Fame [inductee], and he’s going to work his butt off every day.

“I got to meet him in a commercial, then I would follow him because I think we both had seasons where we had over 1,000 yards for 11 of 13 times, or something like that."

Despite the statistics that place him in such high regard, Evans' 2025 season was by far the worst of his career. Injuries mounted, while his touchdown and receiving yard totals declined, halting his chances of overtaking Rice for the record of consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

“It was just unfortunate that he got hurt because he had a good chance of breaking my record. And if anybody was going to break my record, I would have loved him to do it," admitted Rice.

Even though Evans has nothing left to prove on the field, he will still be a key addition, and his arrival comes at an important time following the 49ers' selection of second-round draft pick De'Zhaun Stribling, who has now arrived in San Francisco. Rice believes Evans will be able to guide and mentor the rookie, helping him learn the ways of the NFL.

“[Stribling] can follow the greatness of Mike Evans because he’s going to see how this guy works every day, and since [Evans] has been in the league for a long time, [Stribling] has the perfect example with Mike Evans," Rice added.

It's safe to say Rice is a huge fan of this free-agency move, and it's easy to see why. There are plenty of reasons for 49ers fans to be excited.

Now, the only thing left is for Evans to stay healthy.