Jerry Rice Can't Stop Raving About 49ers Signing Mike Evans
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On paper, the San Francisco 49ers' signing of Mike Evans could be one of the best-value signings in the NFL this season.
Value is determined in many ways. Financially, his contract is extremely affordable for the 49ers, and they deserve credit for getting him for less money than his former team was paying him.
But it's not just that. His ability on the field has made him one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. And speaking of the greatest wide receiver of all time, Jerry Rice has been one of the biggest hype men for the signing.
“With Mike Evans coming on board, what a great leader. I had the opportunity to meet him, and he’s just such a good individual, and he works hard," said Rice to NBC Sports Bay Area.
"The players are going to get the chance to probably see a [future Pro Football] Hall of Fame [inductee], and he’s going to work his butt off every day.
“I got to meet him in a commercial, then I would follow him because I think we both had seasons where we had over 1,000 yards for 11 of 13 times, or something like that."
Despite the statistics that place him in such high regard, Evans' 2025 season was by far the worst of his career. Injuries mounted, while his touchdown and receiving yard totals declined, halting his chances of overtaking Rice for the record of consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
“It was just unfortunate that he got hurt because he had a good chance of breaking my record. And if anybody was going to break my record, I would have loved him to do it," admitted Rice.
Even though Evans has nothing left to prove on the field, he will still be a key addition, and his arrival comes at an important time following the 49ers' selection of second-round draft pick De'Zhaun Stribling, who has now arrived in San Francisco. Rice believes Evans will be able to guide and mentor the rookie, helping him learn the ways of the NFL.
“[Stribling] can follow the greatness of Mike Evans because he’s going to see how this guy works every day, and since [Evans] has been in the league for a long time, [Stribling] has the perfect example with Mike Evans," Rice added.
It's safe to say Rice is a huge fan of this free-agency move, and it's easy to see why. There are plenty of reasons for 49ers fans to be excited.
Now, the only thing left is for Evans to stay healthy.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal