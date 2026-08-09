49ers Legends Come Together to Share Roger Craig’s Hall of Fame Impact

Roger Craig’s long-awaited enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was well received across the San Francisco 49ers fanbase.

It’s more than deserved. He was a legendary figure within Bill Walsh’s West Coast Offense and a key player in the 49ers dynasty that shaped the 1980s, winning three Super Bowls in eight seasons before ending his career with short stints at the Los Angeles Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.

Steve Young and Ronnie Lott discuss Roger Craig's Hall of Fame enshrinement

Aug 8, 2026; Canton, OH, USA; Roger Craig poses with bust with San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York and his son Jaxon York and Brixton York during the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone knows the 49ers dynasty of the 1980s under Walsh is by far the most significant period in the franchise’s history.

Craig was a very capable runner and receiver across that period, becoming the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

To show just how rare that feat is, only Marshall Faulk and current 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey have achieved it since. McCaffrey accomplished the feat with the Carolina Panthers, though he came close to repeating it with San Francisco last season.

His enshrinement should have come much sooner, especially when compared to many of his former teammates who helped shape the 80s dynasty.

Following the long-awaited confirmation, Craig’s former teammates Steve Young and Ronnie Lott spoke highly of him and reflected on just how deserving he was of the honor.

"Roger was a thermostat player. His talent and spirit raised us all up when we lagged. Roger was high knees and high spirits. The high knees are a metaphor for how he lived his life," shared Young with 49ers Webzone's Marc Adams.

"Knowing him and being around him and being a person who appreciates the game, even when I see him now, you know that everything that he put into the game, he meant every moment. I have this saying, 'Exhaust life.' Roger Craig exhausted life," said Lott.

"He exhausted every moment that he played on the football field. And he was intentional about doing that in a way that made all of us better for so many reasons.

"And the reason I say, for so many reasons, is the guy who was sitting in the corner who is not necessarily ready to go. And here's Roger, right there, pumping him up, getting him ready to go."

Craig’s legacy will now live on beyond his place in the 49ers Museum as he finally has his rightful place among the legends and his teammates in Canton.

About time.