Why 2025 was Christian McCaffrey's best season with the San Francisco 49ers

2025 was Christian McCaffrey's best regular-season campaign for the San Francisco 49ers.

Without McCaffrey, the 49ers wouldn’t have made the playoffs. He was that valuable. It’s no surprise he’s been nominated for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and Comeback Player of the Year.

This season, with a depleted roster on the offensive side of the ball, McCaffrey was the sole available offensive weapon all year, and he managed to put together another incredible season.

2023 Christian McCaffrey vs 2025 Christian McCaffrey

2023 CMC 2025 CMC Games 16 17 Total Touchdowns 21 17 Receiving Yards 564 924 Rushing Yards 1,459 1,202 Yards Per Carry 5.4 3.9 Carries 272 311

Why Christian McCaffrey's 2025 was better than 2023

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) on the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In 2023, McCaffrey deservedly won the Offensive Player of the Year award. He posted an all-time season, rushing for 1,459 yards, a career high, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, his best over a full season, and scoring 21 total touchdowns as both a runner and receiver.

But it wasn't his best season.

Statistically, McCaffrey regressed in those three key departments this past season. Numerically speaking, he wasn't anywhere near as explosive and had more carries.

But he nearly produced a second 1,000-yard receiving and 1,000-yard rushing season, which would have made him the first running back in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

Across the season, in a worse offense, he remained as reliable as ever. Despite averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, he still produced at a high level in most games.

He effectively played as both a running back and a wide receiver throughout the season after long-term injuries to key offensive weapons. He stepped up and showed exactly why the 49ers are lucky to have him.

It is no surprise he called 2025 “one of the hardest years” of his career. He carried the workload of two players, was one of the league's most heavily used running backs, and still finished with 17 total touchdowns.

To produce such output despite that heavy workload is a testament to his training regimen and dedication to staying fit over a full season. Injuries have plagued McCaffrey throughout his career, but 2024 in particular showed what he has overcome and what he is truly made of.

A PCL injury, Achilles tendonitis in both legs, a trip to Germany to see a specialist, and playing only four games in 2024 all came at the worst possible time, right in the prime of his career.

But after everything he's been through, he proved, once again, that he's one of the best running backs in the league.

In 2026, the 49ers must manage his workload carefully. They cannot risk burning him out.

