10 NFL Offseason Additions Already Making Their New Teams Look Smart

The first week of the 2026 NFL season not only allowed teams to finally take the field again, but to show off their new players and signings. Despite the much-anticipated debuts of the three biggest offseason additions—Myles Garrett, A.J. Brown and Kyler Murray—all three players were limited due to injury. Other big-name free-agency signings such as Romeo Doubs, Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne Jr. also didn’t shine in their first games with a new team.

It’s only Week 1, so there is still plenty of time for those top names to rebound over the remainder of the season. In the meantime, here’s a look at 10 offseason additions that did impress during their debuts. This list is taking a look at players acquired in free agency or via trade, not rookies in the draft.

DJ Moore, WR, Bills

After they had struggled in recent matchups against the Texans , the Bills’ offense was explosive against Houston on Sunday, racking up 36 points and 409 yards of offense. One reason for the improvement? The addition of DJ Moore . The Bills’ prior lack of top-end receivers made it hard for them to challenge the Texans’ defense, but with Moore—and tight end Dalton Kincaid being healthy—they were able to create big plays in the passing game and score 36 points. Case in point, Moore averaged 20 yards per catch as he hauled in five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills had to pay a steep trade price to land Moore (a second-round pick for Moore and a fifth), but if he continues to have this positive of an impact on the passing game, it will be well worth the cost.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs

After struggling to run or commit to running the ball in recent years, the Chiefs debuted a new approach in their Monday Night Football matchup against the Broncos by running the ball heavily to start the game. The Chiefs began the game with four consecutive runs by free-agent addition and Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III, who quickly proved to be their best skill-position player . Walker was dominant, running the ball seven times on that first touchdown drive and finishing the game with 23 rushes for a career-high 171 yards and two total touchdowns, including a 60-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1.

Mike Evans, WR, 49ers

While there was much chatter leading into the 49ers-Rams game about the Rams’ marquee acquisitions of Garrett and corner Trent McDuffie, it was the 49ers’ offseason additions that starred. That starts with Mike Evans, who caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. His stats aren’t nearly as gaudy as a number of other receivers put up in Week 1, but his ability to haul in passes on third down proved clutch for the 49ers. The highlight of his day, though, came when he caught a fade in the end zone over Jaylen Watson for a touchdown. Evans has the size and unique skill set to haul in that kind of contested catch, something the 49ers have lacked in recent memory.

Mike Evans had just 0.8 yards of separation and, according to @NextGenStats, this TD pass had just a 22.5% completion probability 😳



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Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/K8k1imuKMq — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) September 11, 2026

Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, 49ers

Evans wasn’t the only 49ers addition that made an impact in Melbourne. So did Deebo Samuel Sr., who returned to San Francisco as a late offseason addition after spending the 2025 season with the Commanders. Samuel looked fresh wearing the red and gold again, catching six passes for 48 yards and a touchdown and recording a 12-yard carry. With Ricky Pearsall out for the season and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling dealing with a deltoid sprain, Samuel is a great complimentary piece for the 49ers offense.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants

Heading into the season, one of the top questions for the Giants was whom could they count on in the passing game outside of Malik Nabers. In Week 1, the answer was tight end Isaiah Likely, one of several former Ravens that followed coach John Harbaugh to New York. Likely led the Giants in receiving in his debut, hauling in eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns as the Giants walloped the Cowboys 28–20.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Eagles

With the Eagles having traded Brown to the Patriots, their addition of Dontayvion Wicks looks good. Jalen Hurts connected with Wicks twice for 73 yards and a touchdown, including a 64-yard reception. Outside of longtime Eagles DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, Wicks was Hurts’s most reliable weapon in their win over the Commanders.

Za’Darius Smith, DE, Falcons

After retiring in the middle of last season as several members of his family dealt with health issues , Za’Darius Smith decided to return this year and signed with the Falcons in August. Despite playing just 16 snaps, the 12-year veteran made a notable impact for Atlanta by sacking Aaron Rodgers twice. The Falcons are missing two of their best pass rushers with Jalon Walker out for the year with a torn ACL and James Pearce Jr. serving a suspension, making Smith an especially nice late offseason pickup for the Falcons’ pass rush rotation.

Za'Darius Smith closes out the first half with a sack 🔥



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/SvK0icxKM1 — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Nakobe Dean, LB, Raiders

The Raiders made a number of signings to improve their defense in free agency this offseason, including bringing in linebacker Nakobe Dean, who shined in their win over the Dolphins on Sunday. Dean tied for the team lead in tackles with six while also recording a sack and a forced fumble.

Very impressive tackle by Nakobe Dean pic.twitter.com/IYGRCHgwD7 — Raiders Lead (@RaidersLead) September 13, 2026

Bryan Cook, S, Bengals

The Bengals’ top offseason move was trading for Dexter Lawrence II , but one of their biggest splash plays defensively on Sunday came from safety Bryan Cook, who signed with Cincinnati after four seasons in Kansas City. He forced one of the Bengals’ four fumbles in the game, and also recovered a fumble as Cincinnati earned a 33–27 win in the season opener.

Nick Cross, S, Commanders

The biggest highlight of the Commanders’ defense was rookie Sonny Styles knocking Saquon Barkley to the ground en route to his first career sack , but several other additions made key contributions for Washington’s revamped defense. This includes safety Nick Cross, who led the team with eight tackles. He made a number of important tackles in the game, including in run defense and on a tackle for loss on a screen pass.