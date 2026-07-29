Brock Purdy Details How Rapport With Mike Evans Is Coming Along

This season will be the first in a few years where the San Francisco 49ers have an array of skilled weapons for Brock Purdy.

Mike Evans is the highlight of it since he’s the newcomer and the prized addition the 49ers made this offseason. His presence will benefit the offense greatly and give Purdy a true No. 1 receiver that he hasn’t had since Brandon Aiyuk.

However, none of that will matter if the connection between the two isn't established. It won’t happen in a snap either. Purdy and Evans will need to work on it.

Their rapport is crucial to the 49ers’ offense being successful. On Monday, Purdy detailed how his rapport with Evans is coming along.

How the Purdy-Evans connection is growing

“We've slowly gotten on the same page over time from OTAs, summer we got together a little bit, and then the first couple days here it's been really fun,” Purdy said. “Still getting used to him and everything, but being out there and just giving him a chance and watching him come down with it has been awesome.”

It sounds like some time will be needed for these to before they have perfected their rapport. That was to be expected. It’s not common for receivers to instantly click with their quarterback.

Right now, their rapport is at an adequate level. But that’s largely due to their skills. There’s always a level of rapport that will be there between two solid talents, especially with a player like Evans.

It’s only a matter of time before they get going and become an insane duo. Purdy will need to make that happen, as no one will believe Evans is the one holding it back. He’s capable of doing it and getting it done soon.

When it does, that is when the 49ers’ offense will have reached its true potential. It will be a dream moment for Purdy when that happens, and to get to throw to Evans in general.

“I grew up watching him and stuff, and to now be able to throw to him and be on the same team and compete together, for sure, I pinch myself and I'm like, this is surreal for me. I’m going to try to give the guy all I’ve got and go out there and win games together.”

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