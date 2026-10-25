Two New 49ers' Trade Needs Exposed in Falcons Loss

There have been three needs for the San Francisco 49ers that have been discussed for weeks. Most would agree that if San Francisco makes a move at the trade deadline, it will be a wide receiver, an edge rusher, or an interior defensive lineman.

However, after the 49ers lost 29-20 to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, there have been a few more needs that are starting to emerge. What else can the 49ers do at the trade deadline?

2 New Needs Exposed in San Francisco 49ers Loss to Atlanta Falcons

Left Guard

The team has been able to get by with Connor Colby for the past few weeks, but now it is starting to look like it is becoming a problem. Colby looked like he had taken a step in year two, but as the competition improved, he struggled.



It started against Byron Murphy and Leonard Williams against Seattle. Then, Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw got the best of him on Monday Night Football. The Falcons' interior is not great, but Gervon Dexter beat Colby consistently.

The 49ers have Carver Willis, but he is a rookie, and he has been hurt for most of the regular season. That would be a risk to put him in, even with a bye week to adjust.

Landon Dickerson of the Philadelphia Eagles and Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts could surprisingly be available. The 49ers might have to make a move.

Secondary

Coming into the season, the 49ers secondary looked deeper than past years. Injuries have not helped, but the group is starting to get exposed. It might force a deadline move. Upton Stout and Marques Sigle are expected to come back soon, and that can remedy some of the issues.

However, San Francisco has had to play dime with Stout out, and their extra defensive back continues to be an issue. Jack Jones has been awful when the team plays dime. With Stout out, he started on the outside, and Deommodore Lenoir moved into the slot. It did not go well.

However, their other option is sticking safety Ashtyn Davis in the slot, and that does not work either.

Malik Mustapha was benched to start the season, Sigle was benched last year. Ji’Ayir Brown has played so poorly he will likely get benched when Sigle is back. All three are ahead of Davis, who is playing now. Whether it be a depth cornerback or safety, they could make a move.