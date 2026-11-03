49ers NFL Trade Deadline Big Board: Who Still Fits With One Week Left
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The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. With about one week to go, what does the big board look like for the 49ers biggest needs?
San Francisco 49ers Best Fits at NFL Trade Deadline
Edge Rusher
Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers are 0-7 and Mack is in the last year of his deal. San Francisco could add another ring hungry rental.
Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals
Sweat is less likely because of the intra-division trade, but he would be a great fit and this Cardinals coaching staff inherited him. They could make him available.
Jermaine Johnson, Tennessee Titans
Robert Saleh could give the 49ers a former first-round pick. They are 1-6 and Johnson is in the last year of his rookie contract. He will likely leave in free agency, so the Titans could get something.
Wide Receiver
Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Thomas is not a fit for Liam Coen, but excelled when Mac Jones was his quarterback. The question with him is trade cost.
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
Jeudy is clearly behind the two rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion but also tight end Harold Fanin. A trade to a contender that needs him could bring some life back to the first round pick.
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
Downs requested a trade and would be a nice fit for the 49ers in the slot. Right now the Colts demands are too high but that could change.
Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
Bateman will be a free agent after the season and the Ravens just lost Lamar Jackson for the season. The odds of a trade just went up.
Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
Johnston is a great fit and would not cost much.
Left Guard
Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
If the Eagles are listening, Dickerson is a great fit. The only question is injuries.
Kingsley Suamataia, Kansas City Chiefs
Suamataia was benched by the Chiefs but has plenty of starting experience.
Peter Skoronski, Tennessee Titans
Skoronski is a former first round pick who could be acquired from the Titans.
Cornerback
Donte Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers
Jackson is a third cornerback in the Chargers defense, so he could get dime work in San Francisco.
Juju Brents, Miami Dolphins
Brents plays the role that San Francisco asked Jack Jones to play.
Amik Robertson, Washington Commanders
Robertson has slot and outside versatility, which is just what the 49ers need.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley