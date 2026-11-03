49ers NFL Trade Deadline Big Board: Who Still Fits With One Week Left

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. With about one week to go, what does the big board look like for the 49ers biggest needs?

San Francisco 49ers Best Fits at NFL Trade Deadline

Edge Rusher

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are 0-7 and Mack is in the last year of his deal. San Francisco could add another ring hungry rental.

Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals

Sweat is less likely because of the intra-division trade, but he would be a great fit and this Cardinals coaching staff inherited him. They could make him available.

Jermaine Johnson, Tennessee Titans

Robert Saleh could give the 49ers a former first-round pick. They are 1-6 and Johnson is in the last year of his rookie contract. He will likely leave in free agency, so the Titans could get something.

Wide Receiver

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Thomas is not a fit for Liam Coen, but excelled when Mac Jones was his quarterback. The question with him is trade cost.

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

Jeudy is clearly behind the two rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion but also tight end Harold Fanin. A trade to a contender that needs him could bring some life back to the first round pick.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Downs requested a trade and would be a nice fit for the 49ers in the slot. Right now the Colts demands are too high but that could change.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Bateman will be a free agent after the season and the Ravens just lost Lamar Jackson for the season. The odds of a trade just went up.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston is a great fit and would not cost much.

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Left Guard

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

If the Eagles are listening, Dickerson is a great fit. The only question is injuries.

Kingsley Suamataia, Kansas City Chiefs

Suamataia was benched by the Chiefs but has plenty of starting experience.

Peter Skoronski, Tennessee Titans

Skoronski is a former first round pick who could be acquired from the Titans.

Cornerback

Donte Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers

Jackson is a third cornerback in the Chargers defense, so he could get dime work in San Francisco.

Juju Brents, Miami Dolphins

Brents plays the role that San Francisco asked Jack Jones to play.

Amik Robertson, Washington Commanders

Robertson has slot and outside versatility, which is just what the 49ers need.