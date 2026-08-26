49ers Must Already Be Regretting Signing This Veteran Player
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It’s starting to become clear which players the 49ers will retain for their final 53-man roster.
They’ll have until Aug. 30 before coming to make any decisions. However, some players have made it an easy one for the 49ers. One of those players is veteran receiver Christian Kirk.
He practiced one time in training camp, which was on opening day. Since then, he’s been out with a calf injury. Usually, a player who’s been out that long will be a lock to be cut.
Yet Kyle Shanahan seems to have a soft spot for Kirk. Rather than making the obvious choice to cut him, Shanahan said it’s possible the 49ers will place Kirk on Injured Reserve.
That way, they don’t have to let go of one of their younger receivers who’s actually been playing right now. Still, the fact that Kirk has been out this whole time has to make the 49ers regret signing him.
At this point, the 49ers threw away $3 million. Kirk is incredibly far behind in establishing himself in a complicated offense and building a rapport with Brock Purdy.
Even if he mentally knows the playbook by now, he still has to go out there and apply it. That’s what training camp is supposed to be for, and since he’s been out with an injury, he’s bound to struggle.
And let’s say Kirk eventually comes back and plays well. Who’s to say he won’t get hurt again? He’s not an old receiver, but his body might as well be. He can never stay healthy.
Is he all of a sudden going to sustain it when he comes back from his calf injury? Absolutely not. He’s going to need to work on getting back in shape again as well. There’s a lot going against Kirk.
Not to mention he’s buried on the depth chart. So, why on earth are the 49ers retaining him? Well, it’s because they don’t want to look foolish for cutting a guy after paying him $3 million.
As much as they’re justified in doing it, and it’s not a high cost at all, they do care about optics. Cutting Kirk would make them eat crow. Besides, Shanahan probably thinks Kirk can help them later in the season.
Injuries could start to pile up at receiver, or the young players are struggling. In any case, Kirk isn’t getting cut. He'll certainly be placed on Injured Reserve with the hope of returning by midseason.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN