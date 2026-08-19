49ers Have Easy Decision to Make on Christian Kirk for Roster Cuts

Time is running out for a handful of players on the San Francisco 49ers to cement a spot on the final 53-man roster.

It’s been almost a month since training camp began, and the second preseason game is looming. The opportunities to flash and convince the 49ers’ coaching staff are waning.

Some players need to step it up, while others desperately need to show up, like wide receiver Christian Kirk. The veteran hasn’t participated in practice since Day 1 of camp.

A calf strain has been holding him out this entire time, which is concerning. It could be causing him issues with his Achilles tendon, as calf strains are capable of doing that.

In any case, Kirk’s continued absence is making it easy for the 49ers to determine whether to retain him on the final 53-man roster or to cut him.

It's an easy decision already

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They should absolutely cut him and not think twice about it. The 49ers didn’t invest much when they signed him in free agency. They can easily eat the $2.7 million dead cap to release him.

It makes no sense to retain Kirk. He’s missed way too much time. He’s unable to build a rapport with Brock Purdy and grow accustomed to the 49ers’ offense.

His role on the offense is obscure and insanely difficult to imagine. Where would he even fit? And let’s say he does finally get healthy in the next few days. Who’s to say he won’t get hurt again?

Calf strains are extremely tricky, like hamstrings. They can linger. Odds are he aggravates it or gets hurt again elsewhere. Kirk is coming off an injury-filled 2025 season, after all. He’s no spring chicken.

“That's been unfortunate for him because he had the same thing in OTAs, so he missed that,” said Kyle Shanahan. “He hasn't been ready to go, and he did it the first practice before we even got to team period, so I know he's been extremely frustrated with it. We love the guy so far, but hopefully he can have some better luck going forward here so he can get some reps out here.”

I think the 49ers will give Kirk every chance to make the roster, given what Shanahan said. It sounds like if Kirk can get healthy and get through several practices, he’ll make it.

But that’s the wrong choice. The 49ers are better off with Jordan Watkins and even Jacob Cowing at this point. Kirk will only sell them hope and dreams if he can get healthy.

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