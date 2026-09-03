The San Francisco 49ers finished the 2025 campaign with 20 sack and apparently they are completely satisfied with that heading into the 2026 season.

The 49ers have officially departed to Australia with 57% of last seasons sack total not on that plane. Bryce Huff was tied for the 49ers sack lead last season with four, he's retired and not walking off the charter plane with the rest of the team. Clelin Ferrell was the other edge rusher with four sacks last season, he's on the Miami Dolphins practice squad and once again not walking off the charter plane with Fred Warner and Co. Sam Okuayinonu is on the roster but did not travel with the team leaving behind his 3 sacks from last season. Lastly, while it was just a half sack Kalia Davis is now a member of the Cleveland Browns. Totaling 11.5 of the 20 sacks last season not in land down under.

Who can replace the void?

It's going to be a group project and you have to hope everyone participates. The biggest name added to the defensive line this season is Osa Odigizuwa. While, he's not a high sack total player, Osa can create pressure from the middle pushing the pocket to allow the edge rushers a better route to sacking the quarterback. Last season while with the Dallas Cowboys Osa created 31 pressures per pro football reference. In reference the main four interior lineman for the 49ers created 17 pressures.

Yes, you read that right, one player, Osa created +14 pressures over Alfred Collins, CJ West, Kalia Davis, and Jordan Elliott combined.

Obviously, having Nick Bosa back can fill that void all by himself when healthy. But, that's the question right now as we look into week one. How healthy is Bosa truly? I guess time will tell. But based off what we seen or the lack of from training camp, I am not confident he'll be available all season long.

Speaking on Bosa, he's the only edge rusher drafted by this regime to record more than 3 sacks in a single season. Rookie Romello Height will be looking to change that and the 49ers desperately need him to. But similar to Bosa, how healthy is Height? The rookie missed practice on Wednesday as he's dealing with a fever and an ankle injury, which an ankle is a key component of an edge rusher I might add.

Keion White is also entering year four in the NFL and his first full season with the 49ers. White's ceiling is probably his 2024 season with the Patriots where he recorded 5 sacks and 28 pressures. If, he can do that with the 49ers this season, in a contract year, the 49ers will absolutely take it.

Where's the offseason veteran addition?

Something I have a hard time wrapping my head around, is the the 49ers were terrible creating pressure and sacking the quarterback last season and they have yet to add any veteran player to help?

I am not sure how balanced Joey Bosa is right now between golfing and staying in football shape. Give the Bosa brother a call, saving $5-$7M in cap is not worth a season like last year because the 49ers don't have the safeties to make up for the lack of pressure. Joey Bosa, can provide 5 sacks and 20 pressures in a rotational package. I am doubtful any other edge rusher on this roster outside of his brother can offer that.

This is my biggest bone to pick with the 49ers.



High level safety play isn’t walking through that door. The 49ers are going to be very dependent on creating pressure or else too much time will expose the back end coverage. https://t.co/WYO0P0Gdtd — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) August 19, 2026

If not Joey Bosa, the 49ers should consider bringing back Leonard Floyd. Despite the reduced role last year with the Atlanta Falcons, Floyd played above what the 49ers have in depth currently. Last season in his reduced role Floyd record 3.5 sacks but the season before Floyd recorded 8.5 sacks as a member of the 49ers. A factor to consider is this Raheem Morris scheme wouldn't be a foreign language to him. Floyd played with Morris last season in Atlanta but he also spent time under Morris in 2021 while a member of the Los Angeles Rams. During his two seasons in LA under Morris, those were Floyd two career highs in pressures created.

Adding Leonard Floyd makes more sense than Joey Bosa, I just don't understand what the 49ers are waiting on.

Bottom Line

Your stars, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and especially Trent Williams aren't getting any younger. I know you've seen Tom and Jerry, and right now the 49ers are setting themselves up to be Tom this season.